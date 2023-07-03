The month of July was off with a wave of triple-digit temperatures and excessive heat warnings, rather than the long awaited rains that typically come with the monsoon season.
Days before the end of June, the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for July 1-5, in light of Independence Day festivities.
“Those participating in activities and/or those involved in event set-up should be prepared to monitor hydration levels of themselves and others and seek out shade to avoid heat related illness,” the NWS said in an announcement.
The NWS recorded a high of 105 degrees at the Nogales International Airport Monday, July 2. That marked more than a week of consistent triple-digit weather.
The three-digit highs this summer began June 15 with 100 degrees, and the forecast through July 9 shows that temperatures will not be returning to double digits anytime soon.
While the monsoon season officially started June 15, last month ended with zero rainfall. The average precipitation for June, according to NWS data, is .54 inches.
And as of Monday, the forecast through July 9 didn’t provide much hope for summer rain. The forecast at the Nogales International Airport called for more triple-digit temperatures through July 9, and only 20-30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.
Library burglary case remains open
More than a year ago, an individual entered the Nogales Public Library through a skylight and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.
That suspect has not been arrested or identified, according to the Nogales Police Department.
“There was a suspect that we believed might have fit the description with the video,” said Lt. Jose Bermudez, addressing the Library Board of Trustees at a June 14 meeting.
“But it didn’t turn out to be that subject,” he added. “So the one that actually burglarized the library is still outstanding.”
After climbing into the library on a Sunday evening, the suspect stole several computers, a laptop, and staff telephone, among other items, Library Director Danitza Lopez told the NI last summer. The total value of the stolen items, she estimated, hovered somewhere between $8,000 and $9,000.
At the time of the burglary, the suspect was wearing a dark cap, a blue mask, and a gray hooded sweatshirt over a dark T-shirt with a neon green logo. Aside from his eyes, the suspect’s face was covered at the time.
Tubac voted best arts town
The Village of Tubac rose as the top winner in the USA Today network’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for favorite small town with artistic appeal.
It was the third consecutive year that Tubac received the recognition.
All towns on the top 10 list have populations of 30,000 people or less.
“What each of these towns lacks in size, they make up for with museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars,” USA Today said in its description of the winning towns.
The other winners on the list included small towns in Kansas, Massachusetts, Colorado, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, Ohio and Wyoming.