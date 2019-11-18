The Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 13 of Nogales, which owns and operates a cemetery in the city, is offering a free plot for military and public safety offers who live or work in Santa Cruz County who die in the line of duty, or who die at a later time as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty.
The offer applies to members of the armed services, first responders, firefighters and law enforcement officers, the nonprofit organization said in an announcement issued on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. For more information, contact Henry Thysell at (520) 281-8196.
Free screenings of Mexican-made documentaries
As part of a series of Mexican-made documentaries, the Mexican Consulate in Nogales is offering two upcoming free film screenings in Santa Cruz County.
At 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, the film “El Sembrador” will be shown at the Nogales Public Library. The 2018 documentary tells the story of an indigenous teacher in the mountains of Chiapas who brings an innovative and caring approach to the pupils at his multi-grade school.
Then at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, “All of Me” will be presented at the Casa de Tesoro, 8 Camino Otero in Tubac. This 2017 film highlights the efforts of a group of women in Southern Mexico who provide aid to migrants traveling through their town.
Diabetes education classes at hospital
Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales is offering free classes in English and Spanish for people with diabetes to help understand and manage their condition.
The classes with diabetes educator Gwen Gallegos are held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to noon in English and from 2-4 p.m. in Spanish, the hospital said in an announcement issued Nov. 14.
For more information, see www.carondelet.org/services/diabetes.