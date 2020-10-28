Nogales farmers market to reopen Friday
The Little Mercado farmers market in Nogales is set to re-open on a drive-through basis on Friday, Oct. 30.
The market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the corner of Court Street and Morley Avenue.
Boys & Girls Club to reopen Monday
The Boys and Girls Club in Nogales said it will reopen starting Monday, Nov. 2, from 2:45-5:30 p.m.
Current and new members must fill out a new application and waiver to participate. The club is located at 590 N. Tyler St. and the office is open weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Space is limited.
The Boys and Girls Club closed its doors in the spring as the coronavirus spread in the community and schools suspended in-person instruction.
Tubac Fire District sets meeting on annexation
The Tubac Fire District will hold an informational meeting next month as it reaches out to property owners in Tubac Foothills Ranch and Salero Ranch in hopes of annexing new areas into the district.
“Opting into the fire district (annexing your property) is not only a wise course of action from a safety perspective, but it also means that you’re sharing the cost of fire and emergency medical services with your fellow Tubac Fire District residents and ensuring that there are funds to make important improvements, such as the purchase of additional or updated equipment, when necessary,” TFD wrote in a message on its website.
The meeting is set to run 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at TFD Station No. 3, 333 Camino Josefina. There will be a brief presentation at 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held in the apparatus bay and attendees are asked to wear a mask.
TFD serves approximately 10,000 residents in a 166-square-mile area that includes Tubac, Tumacacori, Amado and parts of Rio Rico. It currently operates with an annual budget of $3.5 million.
Residential property owners in the Tubac Fire District currently pay a tax rate of $2.85 per $100 of assessed value, as well as $0.54 per $100 of assessed value in bond repayments.
Cemeteries in Nogales, Sonora to be closed during holiday
Citing the need to avoid a rebound in COVID-19 infections, the government of Nogales, Sonora announced last week that it would close the city’s cemeteries during the upcoming Día de los Muertos holiday.
Local authorities said during a news conference on Oct. 22 that the cemeteries would be closed from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. In the days leading up to and following the holiday period, the cemeteries will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Latin American tradition rooted in the indigenous belief that the spirits of the dead live on in another world. People typically visit and clean the graves of deceased loved ones during the holidays, decorating them with candles, cempasuchitl flowers (marigolds) and items reminiscent of the deceased person.
In addition, the city of Nogales, Sonora announced that the “Feria del Hueso,” or “Bone Fair,” a street festival of vendors selling Día de los Muertos flowers, foods and decorations that typically takes place outside the cemeteries, would not be held this year. The fair typically attracts vendors from around the country.
Instead, the cultural institute IMFOCULTA will hold a “virtual” Feria del Hueso, the authorities said.