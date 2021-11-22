Douglas Muri, a middle school teacher at the Little Red School, has been awarded a $2,500 grant to purchase a laptop and additional technology for his math classes.
Muri was one of 400 teachers from across Arizona who received a total of $1 million in grants from the Fiesta Bowl Organization as part of the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program.
The winners were chosen based on a program in the fall in which Arizona K-12 teachers were invited to complete an online application detailing a school or classroom need. The wishes were then verified and selected by random drawing, the organization said.
“Teachers often pay for school supplies out of their own pockets, so there’s no greater way to express our gratitude than by granting their classroom wishes,” said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO at Desert Financial.
In reference to Muri’s selection, Little Red Superintendent Kathy Romero wrote in an email: “We are very excited for him and thrilled he is the recipient and able to attend the Fiesta Bowl.”
The Fiesta Bowl is a college football bowl game played each year in the Phoenix area. The 2022 Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, with the competitors still TBA.
NUSD finance director dies suddenly
The Nogales Unified School District is mourning the death of its finance director, Adelmo Sandoval, who died unexpectedly last weekend.
In an email to district staff sent Sunday morning, Superintendent Fernando Parra said Sandoval had died earlier in the day.
“This was sudden as his wife informed me that he just started feeling sick this morning,” Parra wrote. He did not cite a cause of death.
Sandoval, 56, was hired as the finance director at NUSD in 2014 after working 16 years in the finance department.
He earned his bachelor’s in law at Universidad Autonoma de Sinaloa in Mexico in 1987 and an MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2005. He and his wife, Nogales native Nora Fajardo Sandoval, have three grown children.
“Mr. Sandoval represented the best of honesty and integrity. He was the hardest and most dedicated worker I have known. Always following through with his responsibilities and making sure our district finances were always in good standing,” Parra wrote.
Sheriff’s Office receives highway safety grant
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $22,500 in federal grants through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The grant, awarded in September and announced by the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, is meant to enhance traffic safety programs during the 2022 federal fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is how the funds will be spent:
• $15,000 for overtime, employee-related expenses, and related materials and supplies for DUI enforcement.
• $2,500 for overtime and employee-related expenses for occupant protection enforcement and training.
• $5,000 for overtime and employee-related expenses for enhanced speed and traffic enforcement.
For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (520) 761-7869.
City announces holiday season trash collection schedule
The City of Nogales is advising residents that its trash collection schedule will change at times during the upcoming holiday season. The changes are as follows:
• Thanksgiving: City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. Thursday’s blue bin collection will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Friday’s will be done the following Tuesday, Nov. 30. There will be limited green waste collection during Thanksgiving week.
• Christmas: City offices will be closed for Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24. Thursday’s blue-bin collection will be dome on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Friday’s will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 23. There will be limited green waste collection this week.
• New Year: City offices will be closed for New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday’s blue bin collection will be done on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and Friday’s blue bin routes will be done on Thursday, Dec. 30. There will be limited green waste collection this week.
For more information, contact the City of Nogales Public Works Department at (520) 285-5731.