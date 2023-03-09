The U.S. Post Office is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its building in Nogales. And as part of the celebration, it’s asking local artists to help create a commemorative pictorial postmark.
The postmark can contain any artwork representing the community, but it must include the words “Nogales, Arizona,” “Nogales Main Station 85621” and the date of June 14, 2023. It can be no larger than 4 inches horizontal and 2 inches vertical.
Submissions will be accepted from now until 4 p.m. on March 16 at Hilltop Gallery, 730 N. Hilltop Dr. in Nogales. The submission will then be put on display at the gallery, and community members can view and vote for the finalist from 3-5 p.m. on March 17.
The post office building was completed in 1923 to serve as home for both the U.S. Postal Service and as an immigration station. And while Nogales had had a postmaster since 1888, the building was the first federally constructed post office in Nogales.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The application for the designation noted that the post office was constructed during the city’s most significant growth period. “As such, the construction of the building was a major local event and one that involved the interaction of the local citizens with the federal government,” it said.
According to the application, “The Nogales Post Office is an example of an extremely simplified version of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, which would become common in later years for the post office construction in the Southwest and in Southern California.”
For more information about the commemorative postmark contest, contact the post office at (520) 287-9246 or Hilltop Gallery at (520) 287-5515.
Schultz picked for Hobbs’ elections task force
Santa Cruz County Elections Director Alma Schultz has been named to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ newly created Bipartisan Elections Task Force.
Schultz is one of 17 people appointed to the board, whose membership also includes Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Nogales native; and Ken Bennett, a former secretary of state and current state senator. The other appointees include current and former elections directors and recorder; an elections security expert; an advocate for people with disabilities; a voting rights advocate and an information security officer.
In a news release, Hobbs said the Bipartisan Elections Task Force “aims to enhance the accessibility and security of Arizona’s elections, and will provide an opportunity for engagement on election issues. This Task Force will convene experts in election administration, election security, campaign finance, and voter rights.”
Schultz, a Santa Cruz County native, was appointed as the county elections director in April 2022. She also serves as the clerk of the County Board of Supervisors.
Gabaldón steps down as Senate minority whip
Arizona Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, who represents Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac as part of Arizona Legislative District 21, has stepped down from her leadership position with the Democratic caucus.
In a news release issued Feb. 28, the Arizona Senate Democratic Caucus said Gabaldón, a Democrat from Sahuarita, would leave her role as minority whip that week.
“Senator Gabaldon is taking time to focus on her personal affairs and support the caucus outside of a formal leadership role,” the news release said.
Senate Democratic Leader Raquel Terán, who represents a Phoenix-area legislative district, also relinquished her post in order to focus on a run for the U.S. Congress.
Legislative whips are assistant leaders who are responsible for counting heads and rounding up party members for votes. Gabaldón was replaced in that role by Sen. Eva Burch of LD9, which covers much of far western Arizona.
“I truly cherish my time serving the caucus as whip,” Gabaldón said in the news release. “To best serve my district as its senator, I need to prioritize my personal obligations and focus on supporting our caucus outside of formal leadership constraints. I have no doubt that our caucus will be a powerful force for good in our state and I look forward to doing my part in that.”
Gabaldón was elected last November to her second term as senator and sixth overall term at the Arizona Legislature. She was elected to the House in 2012 and served four terms. Termed out, she ran successfully for state Senate in 2020.
Gabaldón recently returned to the Capitol after a two-week absence. She told the Green Valley News she had been ill.
Climate data confirms cold and wet winter in Santa Cruz County
The 2022-2023 winter season was the 26th coolest and 29th wettest in Santa Cruz County in the past 128 years.
That’s according to data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that was shared Thursday by the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The average overall temperature in Santa Cruz County this winter season – the months of December, January and February – was 43.9 degrees, according to the NOAA data. That was 3.1 degrees colder than the mean for the period of 1991-2020.
Meanwhile, Santa Cruz County saw 5.16 inches of precipitation during the winter months, 1.22 inches more than the 1991-2020 mean of 3.94.
According to the NWS in Tucson, all six counties in southeastern Arizona recorded below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation this winer. It was the coolest winter season in the region since 2012-13.
Also on Thursday, the NOAA announced that after three nasty years, the La Niña weather phenomenon that worsens western drought and increases Atlantic hurricane activity and is gone, the Associated Press reported.
“La Niña is a natural and temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide,” the AP reported. “In the United States, because La Niña is connected to more Atlantic storms and deeper droughts and wildfires in the West, La Niñas often are more damaging and expensive than their more famous flip side, El Niño, experts said and studies show.”
Weekly COVID-19 case count at 19
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 among the local population during the week ending Wednesday, March 8. The figure was 14 during the previous week and 15 the week before that.
As recently as early December, the county was seeing more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported per week.
The county health department added two new coronavirus-related hospitalizations to its dashboard during the week ending March 8. There were no new deaths reported.