The U.S. Post Office building at the corner of Morley Avenue and Hudgins Street in Nogales is 100 years old this year.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The U.S. Post Office is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its building in Nogales. And as part of the celebration, it’s asking local artists to help create a commemorative pictorial postmark.

The postmark can contain any artwork representing the community, but it must include the words “Nogales, Arizona,” “Nogales Main Station 85621” and the date of June 14, 2023. It can be no larger than 4 inches horizontal and 2 inches vertical.

Alma Schultz

Rosanna Gabaldon

