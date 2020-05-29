With a possible lawsuit looming, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday finally let go of some of the federal cash he got for local communities.
But not all of it.
In fact, Ducey is allocating only $441 million, a quarter of the more than $1.9 billion Arizona is getting in federal coronavirus relief dollars. Most of the rest, he said, will be set aside for future needs of the state, including the possibility of replenishing the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund if it runs dry.
Of the allocations announced Wednesday, $2.3 million was earmarked for the City of Nogales, $2.9 million for the Santa Cruz County government, and $100,341 for the Town of Patagonia.
The governor’s announcement came two weeks after the Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted to file suit to force Ducey to let go of the cash.
He also said that $150 million of the funds Arizona received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is being allocated to what he calls the Express Pay Program.
This is designed to provide quick cash to entities seeking public assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency but need the money more immediately. Eligible recipients include not just local governments but also tribes, state agencies, nonprofit hospitals, school districts, fire districts and skilled nursing and assisted living providers.
Tips sought in Rio Rico hit-and-run
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is the seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Rio Rico in which a jogger was injured.
The incident was reported at approximately 6:43 p.m. on Friday, May 22, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
“Deputies found the injured female, with trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle while she jogged in the area of Paseo Mascota and Calle Tamaulipas,” the post said, adding that the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital and subsequently discharged.
Anyone who might be able to help identify the vehicle and driver is asked to call (520) 761-7869 or submit an anonymous tip by text, phone or at 88Crime.org. There is potential for a reward, the Sheriff’s Office said.