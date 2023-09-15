More than a dozen local organizations received grant funding from mining company South32 and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, according to a CFSA news release last week.
The grants, part of the South32 Hermosa Community Funds, are distributed to organizations that support various areas including arts, culture and history, environment, health and welfare, recreation, and civic engagement.
A combined total of $112,000 was distributed to the following groups:
• Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
• Cultural Arts Commit tee of Nogales, Arizona
• Valley Assistance Services
• Las Lagunas de Anza
• Mariposa Community Health Center
• Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue
• Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County
• Rio Rico Community Center
• Rio Rico Historical Society
• Rio Rico Rotary Foundation
• Santa Cruz Council on Aging
• Santa Cruz Training Programs
• Society for Bevel Intentions (Mat Bevel Company)
• St. Therese of Lisieux Parish
• United Way of Santa Cruz County
With its allocation, the Santa Cruz Council on Aging, which manages the Nogales Senior Center, will be able to cover the rising costs of its free meal program for senior residents – an expense that Director Arnoldo Montiel had recently asked the City of Nogales for help.
“With inflation as it is on groceries, fuel, and utilities, we are continuing to sign up more seniors,” Montiel said in the news release. “Our Nogales senior community has grown in numbers, with our organization currently serving 261 active seniors.”
The Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales said it would use its funding to foster cultural traditions, such as with the Dia de los Muertos Festival in downtown Nogales this November.
“The community celebrates their families and loves ones who have passed, and we are able to teach our traditions to our youth through students projects,” Treasurer Sandra Kory said.
Other allocations will go towards purchasing at least 60 children’s bicycles for the Rio Rico Rotary Club; resources for the Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue; and STEM programs for kids with the Mat Bevel Company.
Day of remembrance to commemorate murder victims
Advocates and community members plan to commemorate loved ones at Jesus Córdova Park outside Nogales City Hall on Sept. 25 – also known as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The ceremony is set for 10 a.m.
The remembrance is held in collaboration with Marilynn’s No More Fear, a nonprofit that works with survivors of domestic violence.
Speaking Wednesday evening at a council meeting, organizer Susan Stemper encouraged any community members who’d lost someone to violence to attend with a photograph of their loved ones.
“We’d all love to see them, we’d love to hear their stories, we’d like to say their names,” Stemper added.