A man from Mexico was sentenced last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson after pleading guilty to two charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Leudi Jesus Garcia-Jauregui, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto to 47 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was charged with one count of assault on a federal officer with physical contact and one count of attempted reentry of a removed alien, the news release said.



