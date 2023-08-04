A man from Mexico was sentenced last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson after pleading guilty to two charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Leudi Jesus Garcia-Jauregui, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto to 47 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was charged with one count of assault on a federal officer with physical contact and one count of attempted reentry of a removed alien, the news release said.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Garcia-Jauregui had been denied entry to the United States and was removed from the country on May 12, 2018. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Garcia-Jauregui violated the terms of a supervised release after previously serving a 24-month sentence for attempted reentry of a removed alien and importing a stolen vehicle.
He was released and deported from the country on Nov. 10, 2022 and two days later, he was seen trying to reenter the United States through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Nov. 12, 2022, according to the news release, Garcia-Jauregui ran north through the southbound vehicle lanes of the DeConcini port entry and ignored federal officers’ commands to stop. As U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers tackled him to the ground, Garcia-Jauregui tried to break free multiple times and attempted to bite two officers.
While in custody, he became aggressive again and punched an officer twice in the shoulder and chest.
Garcia-Jauregui pleaded guilty to the two charges on March 16, and was sentenced on July 25.
Man sentenced to prison for drug charges
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez sentenced a man from Nogales, Sonora last week for attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Angel Daniel Miranda-Contreras, 29, was sentenced to 41 months in prison. According to the news release, he had pleaded guilty April 10 to importation of fentanyl; importation of heroin; importation of methamphetamine; and importation of cocaine.
The charges stemmed from Aug. 5, 2022, when Miranda-Contreras entered the United States in a 2015 Volkswagen Crossfox through the Mariposa Port of Entry.
In the vehicle, the news release said, he had concealed more than 103 pounds of fentanyl; 11 pounds of methamphetamine; over four pounds of cocaine; and nearly two pounds of heroin in hidden compartments.
At the time, according to the news release, Miranda-Contreras said he was unaware that he was smuggling illegal narcotics into the United State, and said he had only agreed to smuggle money into the country.
Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in the case.