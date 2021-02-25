Nogales City Council members suggested last week that they’re preparing to take action on a two-year-old employee compensation study during the upcoming budget season, which will set city spending for the fiscal year starting this July.
Acting City Manager Robert Thompson said the administration will “do our best come budget time” to raise employee salaries closer to the levels recommended in the study, which found that nine in 10 City of Nogales workers earn less than their peers at other local governments in Southern Arizona.
Still, Thompson said, employee raises would mean spending cuts in other areas. “All departments would have to do some sort of operational sacrifice.”
“We need to help out employees, let’s think about our employees,” said Mayor Arturo Garino.
Some salaries have changed since the study was presented in February 2019. Thompson said that bringing all salaries up to the recommended minimum threshold at this point would cost an additional $850,000 annually and impact 124 employees.
He said the majority of low-wage earners are in departments including public works and parks and recreation. Administrative employees and police officers, on the other hand, are better-paid for their positions.
Thompson added that the study found fire department personnel were under-compensated, but it didn’t take into account “fringe benefits” that NFD employees receive. Police officers also receive significant benefits like pension contributions, which Thompson apparently indicated weren’t a part of the study.
Garino indicated that he’d try to move some money towards higher salaries, but maybe not as much as the study calls for.
He also noted that, over time, salary expectations rise. “As soon as you get somebody to the midpoint, and then you decide to do another compensation study, they’re going to be down at the low point,” he said.
Health insurance marketplace help available in SCC
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov re-opened on Feb. 15 for a special three-month enrollment period, and local residents can find free help in English and Spanish through the Arizona Center for Rural Health.
The center has a certified assister in Santa Cruz County, Maria Losoya, who is trained to help people review their health insurance eligibility and options, and enroll in coverage. She can be reached at (520)-268-0126. Appointments can also be made at coveraz.org/connector (English) or coveraz.org/connector-esp (Spanish).
Arizonans who are uninsured can enroll in an ACA Marketplace health insurance plan from now through May 15, and financial assistance is available to reduce premiums and out-of-pocket costs (e.g., co-pays).