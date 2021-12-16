A Mexican woman who survived after being shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent on a street in Nogales has reportedly taken the first formal step in suing the government over the incident.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that lawyers for 37-year-old Marisol García Alcántara said they had filed a notice of claim against the U.S government, a required precursor to a federal lawsuit.
García, a mother of three from Mexico City, was shot at around 5 p.m. on June 16 as she was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle carrying a group of undocumented migrants down on Bankard Avenue. The agent’s bullet struck her in the forehead, just above her right eye.
It’s still not clear what made the agent pull the trigger – the government has released almost no details about the incident and Garcia, who was deported back to Mexico without being charged with any crime, said she hasn’t been told anything, either.
Speaking to the NI from her home in Mexico City in late September, Garcia said doctors told her half of the bullet was still in her skull after an initial surgery, which apparently removed some of her brain, and the injuries could cause epilepsy.
“I feel bad, I feel sad, I feel angry,” Garcia said at the time.
She told the NI she had crossed the border illegally in hopes of reuniting with her mother and brother who live in the Northeast, and whom she hadn’t seen in 16 years.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, told the AP that the agency could not comment on the claim Garcia’s lawyers filed this week because the shooting was still being investigated internally.
The identity of the agent who shot García has not been revealed.
Christmas posada to call attention to plight of migrants
The Kino Border Initiative, a binational Jesuit ministry that provides aid to migrants in the local area, is planning a “posada navideña” in Ambos Nogales to call attention to the plight of asylum-seeking families at the border.
The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 18, with 11:30 a.m. gatherings planned on both sides of the border: at Plaza Pesqueira, just south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora; and at KBI’s Arizona office at 81 N. Terrace Ave. in Nogales, Ariz.
The posada itself will set out from the Plaza Pesqueira and travel west on Calle Internacional, continuing west on Calle Reforma to KBI’s facilities south of the Mariposa Port of Entry. Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson and Bishop José Leopoldo González González of the Nogales, Sonoran diocese will bless and participate in the posada along with migrant families, KBI said in a news release.
Participants will pray, sing, share stories and ask that public officials take action to help migrant families that are seeking safe haven in the United States, but that are now “stranded in danger in the communities of Mexico’s northern border,” KBI said in a news release.
Christmas posadas, which reenact Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay in Bethlehem, are a religious tradition throughout Mexico and Latin America.
“This posada season has taken on a different tone for asylum-seekers and humanitarian aid groups in Nogales after innumerable migrants have arrived to the U.S.-Mexico border in search of refuge like that sought by the Holy Family long ago,” KBI said in a news release, which also noted that Saturday’s event follows the recent court-ordered reinstatement of the Migrant Protection Protocols, the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program implemented by the Trump administration that requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for a U.S. immigration judge to hear their case.