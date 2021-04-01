Embry Health says it will hold a free mobile testing clinic on April 7 and 8 in Rio Rico.
Providers will test the public for COVID-19 infections and novel coronavirus antibodies from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days at Garrett’s Supermarket, 1060 Yavapai Drive. Flu vaccines will also be offered at no cost.
In an announcement, Embry Health said it would test for COVID-19 using either nasal or oral swabs, upon request. Antibody tests are done via blood draw and can help health authorities get a handle on what proportion of the population has been infected.
“The blood test may be done if you’ve experienced COVID-19 symptoms but never got tested or if you’ve had a past infection,” the announcement said.
Embry Health said it recently teamed up with Sonora Quest Laboratories to get test results to patients in less than 24 hours on average.
Interstate 19 onramp at Chavez Siding Rd. to close April 5-6
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists who use northbound Interstate 19 near the Border Patrol checkpoint to plan for an I-19 onramp closure at Chavez Siding Road in Tubac for construction work.
ADOT said the ramp will be closed all day Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6. It will reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Motorists can use the I-19 onramp across from Barrio De Tubac as an alternative.
BLM plans burn north of Sonoita
The Bureau of Land Management says it will conduct a multi-day prescribed burn on the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area from April through June 2021, pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions.
The so-called “Airstrip Burn” will cover approximately 758 acres of BLM land on the LCNCA approximately seven miles north of Sonoita.
“Prescribed fires are intended to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity,” the BLM said in an announcement. “They improve the health of the land by stimulating growth of desirable grasses, reducing invasive plants, and managing fuel loads so that natural fires are less destructive.”
These LCNCA areas and roads will be closed from 6 p.m. the day before each burn to 6 a.m. the day after each burn is completed:
- Airstrip group site
- Airstrip day use area
- Empire Gulch day use site
- Dispersed camping: Closed from the junction with the LC-6901 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.
- LC-6901: Closed from the junction with the LC-6900 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.
- LC-6902: Closed from the junction with the LC-6901 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.
- LC-6903: The entire road will be closed during prescribed fire operations.
Fire crews will monitor the burned area during and after all prescribed burns. Prescribed burn information will be available the day of the burn from the BLM’s Tucson Field Office.
For more information, contact June Lowery at (520) 258-7223.