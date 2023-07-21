During a special session Tuesday evening, Councilwoman Liza Montiel requested regular public reviews of all credit card expenditures within the City of Nogales.
Earlier this year, the council passed an ordinance allowing council members and Mayor Jorge Maldonado to request and receive city-issued credit cards. As a result, the council reviews expenditures at its public meetings on a monthly basis.
So far, according to city documents, only Maldonado has received and used a city-issued credit card. Addressing Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez on Tuesday, Montiel requested that the city review all credit card expenses in future meetings – not just those of the council or mayor.
“I’d also like to include the rest of the credit card expenses,” Montiel said.
“Are you talking about every other department?” Bermudez asked.
“I don’t see why not,” Montiel continued. “So in the next reports, I’d like to see the rest of the expenses. I don’t see the difference. They’re public funds.”
According to City Attorney Jose Luis Machado, Montiel would have to place the request on a future agenda to seek council approval of the additional expenditure review.
Rep. Grijalva introduces IOI legislation
Citing long-term issues along a binational sewage line in Nogales, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva reintroduced federal legislation Tuesday to designate ownership of the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) to the International Boundary and Water Commission.
For years, the IOI has posed an array of issues, including leakage and area water contamination. Repairs unfolded in recent months, with contractors adding new resin-coated liners to the miles-long pipeline along Morley Avenue.
The legislation, Grijalva said in a statement, would transfer full ownership to the binational commission, “to ensure Nogales is not burdened with a disproportionate share of responsibility for an international pipeline.”
County offers sandbags
As monsoon season progresses with a significant boost in rainfall, Santa Cruz County officials are distributing sandbags at several stations. Residents must bring their own shovels, according to the county, and can access sandbags at the following locations:
• Rio Rico Fire Station #3, 822 Pendleton Dr.
• Tubac Fire Station #1, 2227 I-19 Frontage Rd.
• Nogales Suburban Fire Station #1, 558 Highway 82
• Nogales Fire Station #2, 2751 N. Grand Ave.
• Patagonia Fire Station $1, 142 N. 3rd Ave.
• Sonoita Elgin Fire Station #1, 3173 AZ-83
County talks flood control strategies
During an open house Tuesday evening, County Manager Jesus Valdez addressed the progress of two major flood control projects: a remapping of the floodplain in downtown Nogales, and a prospective retention basin in Ephraim Canyon near Western Avenue.
Earlier this year, the county submitted an updated map of downtown Nogales, removing several areas from the floodplain – something that could make development more feasible in the area.
The plans are under review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and are slated to be approved “six months from now,” Valdez told residents Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Flood Control District is separately working on the establishment of a retention basin in Ephraim Canyon to better protect residents and property from flooding along Western Avenue during severe monsoon storms. The multi-million dollar project, Valdez said, is slated to be constructed in late 2027.
Heat wave continues in SCC
An excessive heat warning is slated to continue through Saturday night in Santa Cruz County, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The NWS forecasts triple-digit highs Friday through Sunday, along with varied chances for thunderstorms. A high of 106 degrees is expected for Friday at the Nogales International Airport.
Meanwhile, precipitation continues to fall at a below-average rate in the current monsoon season.
So far, a county-operated rain gauge has gathered approximately 1.57 inches of rain within the last two weeks on Hohokam Drive; another gauge has measured 1.97 inches at Ephraim Canyon near Western Avenue; a third gauge in Potrero Canyon measured just 0.97 inches during the same time span.