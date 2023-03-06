After an hour of deliberation, the Nogales City Council narrowly approved a measure last Wednesday to rezone a parcel of land near Frank Reed Road and Nogales High School.
The parcel, which is owned by Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas, will now be rezoned from single-family to multi-family housing.
The vote came after area residents repeatedly urged the council to deny Barcenas’ zoning application. Residents also told council members they’d never received a letter from the city discussing the Barcenas’ application – a legally required part of the rezoning process.
Councilman John Doyle also opposed the rezoning plan, asserting that Barcenas had not been forthright in publicly disclosing that he owned the land parcel. In previous city council meetings, the owner of the land parcel had been referred to as “Los Adobes LLC,” without an obvious reference to the fact that Barcenas owned the company.
Last Wednesday evening, Eugene Goldsmith, an attorney for Los Adobes, told the city that denying Barcenas the zoning application could result in civil litigation.
“That’s not a threat. I’m just talking about what the law provides,” Goldsmith said.
Goldstein, along with City Attorney Joe Machado, also insisted that there was no evidence that residents hadn’t received notices in the mail about the rezoning.
Ultimately, Mayor Jorge Maldonado voted in favor of the rezoning application, along with Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr.; Councilman Saulo Bonilla and Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez. Doyle and Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez voted against the measure, while Councilwoman Liza Montiel voted to table the motion.
After the motion passed, various residents verbally expressed their dissatisfaction, shouting across the room at council members before leaving the meeting.
Loss of water forces two NUSD schools to close
An apparent water main break cut off service for customers of Valle Verde Water on Monday, forcing the closure of two schools.
Southwestern Utility Management of Tucson, which manages Valle Verde Water, did not immediately respond to an email seeking details of the outage. But in a social media post just before 7 a.m., the Nogales Unified School District said that classes at Desert Shadows Middle School and Bracker Elementary School in the Peña Blanca Highlands subdivision north of Nogales had been cancelled due to an “unplanned” outage affecting the two campuses and surrounding areas.
“At this time, Valle Verde Water has not identified the issue or the time for the water to be restored to the area,” the post said.
In a follow-up message posted at approximately 12:30 p.m., NUSD wrote that Valle Verde Water personnel had confirmed that a water main break had caused the service disruption earlier in the day.
“We have been notified that the water main has been repaired and water has been restored to both the schools and the surrounding neighborhood,” NUSD said, adding: “They don’t foresee any more problems with water supply or pressure on schools.”
Valle Verde serves hundreds of connections in the area between Mariposa and Ruby roads, and between West Frontage Road and Old Tucson Highway.
Data shows February weather colder than usual
Just like January, the local weather in February 2023 was unusually cold.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Tucson, the average daily high temperature last month at the Nogales International Airport was 64.1 degrees. That was 3.6 degrees lower than the normal average daily high in February of 67.7.
Meanwhile, the average daily low at the airport was 33.7 in February 2023, which was 2.2 degrees lower than normal for the month.
The same trend was observed at the airport in January, when the daily high was nearly four degrees lower than the normal and the daily low was 2.2 degrees lower.
In terms of precipitation, the NWS measured 0.76 inches at the airport in February, almost identical to the normal amount of 0.78 inches.
In January, the NWS recorded 1.16 inches of precipitation at the airport, compared to the normal amount of 0.84 inches.