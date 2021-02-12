The director of the Nogales Housing Authority resigned at the beginning of the year, leaving the city’s public housing agency without a director. Micah Gaudet had served in the role for less than one year.
Gaudet was appointed to the position by short-lived City Manager Eddie Johnson. He was hired at a salary of $80,000; the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 had put the NHA director’s salary at $68,000.
Councilmembers cried foul about the hiring of Gaudet, who had worked with Johnson at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Mayor Arturo Garino complained that Gaudet wasn’t qualified for the job and his hiring showed Johnson “doing the good-old-boy thing.”
City Human Resources Director Carmen Fuentes said last week that Gaudet resigned on Jan. 3 and his position remained open.
Gaudet apparently left Nogales for a job running the town of Miami, Ariz., a small municipality in Gila County with a population of approximately 2,100. The Arizona Silver Belt, a newspaper based in Globe, Ariz., reported that Gaudet made his debut as town manager at a Jan. 11 meeting.
Is Nogales, Sonora’s population really 264,782?
Federal statistics put the population of Nogales, Sonora at 264,782 in 2020, but at least one local official doesn’t trust the number.
According to a story published Tuesday in the newspaper El Diario de Sonora, the new population count from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) marks an increase of approximately 30,000 people from 2015 and approximately 44,500 since 2010.
But the paper quoted María de los Ángeles Rodríguez Estrella, planning director in Nogales, Sonora as saying that INEGI’s figures “don’t correspond to reality in the city.” She expressed concern that a population undercount would mean that the city will be allocated fewer resources than it needs, likening the situation faced by the mayor to that of a person with seven children who receives financial support for three.
Group events planned at Las Cienegas area
The Bureau of Land Management is advising the public that some group campsites Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita will be unavailable during certain dates in February and March after it authorized special permits for a pair of organizations.
From Feb. 11-15 and March 11-15, the Maternity Well Group Site will be occupied by the Arizona National Shoot to Retrieve Association for their competitive field trials, the BLM said in a news release.
Also during the March 11-15 period, the Airstrip Group Site will be occupied by the American Endurance Ride Conference for competitive equestrian races.
“During the permitted events, we ask the public to plan using other camp areas to prevent possible user conflicts,” BLM Tucson Field Manager Jayme Lopez said in the announcement.
Alternate camping spots in the Las Cienegas area include Cieneguita, Oak Tree Canyon and Road Canyon.
All designated camp areas are primitive and have no water, toilet and trash service. When recreating at these sites, the public is asked to practice “leave no trace” ethics and pack out trash from the camp area.