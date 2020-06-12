The Nogales Police Department has been awarded a $704,122 federal grant to hire three officers, the Department of Justice announced on June 2.
The funds were allocated through the department’s COPS Hiring Program to help nearly 600 law enforcement agencies across the nation – including nine in Arizona – hire 2,732 additional full-time officers.
According to a Department of Justice news release, grant applicants were required to identify a specific crime and problem focus area, and explain how the funding would be used to implement community policing approaches to that crime/area.
NPD Chief Roy Bermudez did not respond to requests for comment on the crime/problem that NPD plans to apply the grant to.
Tubac chamber touts re-opening of businesses
The Tubac Chamber of Commerce said this week that 35 businesses have recently reopened to the public in and around the village of Tubac, with 14 more open virtually or by appointment.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, entities that are physically open to the public include the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, restaurants with dine-in seating and locally owned shops. A complete list is available at www.TubacAZ.com.
The chamber of commerce said it has encouraged all businesses that are reopening to follow the CDC guidelines for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
Summer is generally a slower season in Tubac, and that has helped businesses re-open in a coronavirus-conscious manner, said Jessy Zamorano, the chamber’s coordinator. “It’s been beneficial for the businesses to open during our slower season to be able to make necessary changes.”
Demonstration planned in Sonoita in support of police
Community members in Sonoita and Elgin say they will gather at the crossroads of State Routes 82 and 83 on Saturday morning to demonstrate their support for law enforcement.
The event is set to run 9-11 a.m., and organizers say it will feature “families holding encouraging signs and waving flags while voicing their support for law enforcement.”
“The purpose of the gathering is to show our community support for law enforcement,” event organizer Phil Burdine said in an announcement. “Lately there has been unprecedented negativity towards the law enforcement community and we just want them to know that we value them and their families.”
The May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has sparked protests around the nation to demand greater accountability for police and an end to systemic racism. Those protests have included demonstrations in Nogales and Patagonia.
“Elgin/Sonoita is a small community that respects and appreciates those who serve us,” Burdine said. “Our hope is that the spirits of law enforcement are lifted with this positive encouraging message at this Saturday’s gathering.”