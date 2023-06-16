The Nogales Police Department has made a number of funding proposals in the tentative City of Nogales budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
One of them, a capital request of $200,000, would go toward funding for body cameras, according to the 179-page document.
Currently, NPD does not issue body cameras to its officers, though the city has discussed the prospect several times in recent years. The conversation surfaced at council meetings shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, but ultimately fizzled out. In late 2019, Police Chief Roy Bermudez had estimated a total cost of about $422,000 for the cameras. The cost includes not just the cameras, but training, equipment updates, and data storage.
Historically, body cameras have offered real-time perspectives of interactions between officers and civilians.
The budget item comes just two months after NPD officers fatally shot 31-year-old Edrei Toledo Ochoa during an interaction outside of the Circle K on Mariposa Road. That shooting remains under investigation by the County Attorney’s Office, which will ultimately decide whether to prosecute the two involved NPD officers.
Nogales Housing Authority works through sustainability plan
In the wake of a “troubled status” designation from the federal government, the Nogales Housing Authority and City Council are solidifying improvements to the public housing system and how it’s managed.
According to a working sustainability document presented late last month, the NHA’s commissioners – the City Council – will undergo new training on their role in the housing agency. The document also says the NHA will work with the council to ensure more consistent communication between the two bodies.
So far, a number of steps have already been completed, according to city documents, including physical inspections of certain units.
According to a June 2 report from Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, more than 200 applicants remain on a waiting list for public housing units throughout Nogales. The NHA manages 226 units, not including Section 8 housing, which has a separate wait list.
The NHA is also awaiting an independent audit, which is supposed to be conducted annually. Last year, the agency had failed to complete a mandatory audit on time, contributing to its failing score with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We should be OK moving forward,” said Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. “Let’s just make sure we keep running a tight ship.”
The NHA is continuing to operate without an official housing director after former NHA Director Robert Thompson resigned earlier this spring; his last day on the job was March 17. Earlier that month – on March 8 – the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had designated NHA as a “troubled” housing agency.
New ordinance allows multi-purpose development in Rio Rico
Earlier this month, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance that allows proposals for multi-use development projects in the Rio Rico area.
Article 31 – a new addition to the county’s zoning and development code – updates the county’s processing method for such development proposals.
Community Development Director Frank Dillon said that previously, property developers seeking multi-use projects had to rezone certain land parcels before proposing an additional overlay.
Now, developers have a somewhat more streamlined process if they wish to propose a development that’s both residential and commercial.
“The purpose … is to provide ultimate flexibility to promote more integral master planning for projects that involve different uses,” Dillon said in an email.
The ordinance only applies to a specific region in the county that stretches from Ruby Road up to the Tumacacori-Carmen area.
Originally, the ordinance was drafted for a larger area, though residents in a previous public hearing had opposed the idea being applied to certain regions, including Eastern Santa Cruz County.