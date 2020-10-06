The Nogales Unified School District will hold its annual mobile on-site mammography clinics during the first week of November, providing employees and community members the chance to receive a 3D full field digital mammography and computerized reading.
The mammography is free for NUSD employees through the district’s insurance plan. As for non-employees, NUSD human resources specialist Brittany Brown said in a news release that major insurance carriers are accepted, as are Medicare patients. For those without insurance, the fee is $217.
The clinics are set to run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Nogales High School, Nov. 5 at Desert Shadows Middle School, and on Nov. 6 at Wade Carpenter Middle School.
Participants are asked to bring their insurance card, their physician’s name and address, and the location of any prior mammogram images.
Brown cited guidance that recommends the baseline age for a mammography as 35-40, and that those 40 and over should get an annual mammography if they are at average risk. Patients under 35 must have a doctor’s referral.
The clinic can accommodate breast implant patients, and spouses are welcome to come, Brown said, adding that precautions will include the wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitation of the area after each patient is seen.
To schedule an appointment, call 480-967-3767 or 1-800-285-0272. Walk-in patients are welcomed, but appointments are preferred to reduce the waiting time, Brown said.
For more information, contact Brown at bbrown@nusd.k12.az.us or (520) 397-7909.
Traffic shift and overnight closures planned on SR 189
Drivers who use State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales between the U.S.-Mexico border and La Quinta Road should expect traffic shifts for the next several weeks, as well as restrictions on I-19 and Frank Reed Road/Industrial Park Drive, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, and continuing for several weeks, alternating traffic shifts will be in place on SR 189 between the border and La Quinta Road. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
The southbound I-19 off-ramp to SR 189 will be closed overnight Sunday, Oct. 4, and again overnight Wednesday, Oct. 7, for ramp work. The closures will begin at 8 p.m. each night and end by 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers who need to access SR 189 should use the Grand Avenue ramp instead.
Motorists on Frank Reed Road/Industrial Park Drive will experience lane restrictions over the next two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 5. One lane will remain open at all times.
Tubac Fire gets good marks for accounting
The Tubac Fire District has been recognized with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association is for the fire district’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. “The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR,’ TFD said in a news release, adding that the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The Tubac Fire District contracts with the James Vincent Group for it accounting services.
“I’m proud of our staff and their commitment to financial excellence. This recognizes their spirit of transparency and full disclosure in producing financial statements that are actually useful to the public,” said TFD Board Chair Mary Dahl.