The Nogales Unified School District said it will close Pierson Field on Arroyo Boulevard in downtown Nogales effective Friday.
In an email, Superintendent Fernando Parra said the district would begin putting signs up at the field on Thursday, notifying the public that the field was closing out of concern for the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The field, which features a track, exercise equipment, basketball court, grassy playing field, soccer goals and baseball/softball backstops, is a popular recreation spot for families and individuals. It had continued to see use from community members, though at reduced numbers, during the COVID-19 crisis.
Fink re-appointed presiding judge
The Arizona Supreme Court has reappointed Judge Thomas Fink to another term as presiding judge of Santa Cruz County, extending his service in that position through June 2023.
The court appointed Fink to an additional three years in the position via administrative order issued March 31. His current term expires June 30 and his next term will begin July 1, according to the order.
The court first appointed Fink to a three-year term as presiding judge of Santa Cruz County in June 2014, shortly after then-Gov. Jan Brewer chose him to complete the elected term of Judge James A. Soto, who stepped down to serve on the bench at U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Fink was elected to a four-year term at Superior Court later in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018.
Presiding judges in Arizona take on extra duties and serve as the chief executive officer of the courts in the county, overseeing all aspects of court business, including financial management. The presiding judge oversees case assignments and court calendars, and monitors performance of the courts to ensure that cases are processed in a timely manner.
South 32 donates to support COVID-19 relief efforts
South32, owner of the Hermosa mining exploration project near Patagonia, said it has contributed $115,500 to support local COVID-19 relief efforts.
The donations include a $5,500 contribution to Patagonia Public Schools, a $60,000 donation to the Santa Cruz County government and $50,000 in total contributions to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona’s COVID-19 Community Support Fund.
In a news release, South32 said the funds provided to Patagonia schools will be used to purchase Chromebooks for distance learning during the pandemic-related school closures. The donation to the county will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and medical tents for emergency response and testing.
The company’s contributions to the CFSA COVID-19 Community Support Fund will be earmarked to support organizations based in Santa Cruz County, the news release said.
The CFSA established the COVID-19 Community Support Fund on March 12 to help ensure continuity of mission-critical services provided by nonprofits organizations in the area. According to the organization, the fund aims to “provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations in Southern Arizona that are serving individuals and families impacted by this outbreak.” More information at cfsaz.org/donors/donate/covid.
Author launches children’s book series
Local author Joe Wright has launched a new “Imagination Builder” series of interactive books for children
“The series is meant to inspire young minds to explore, and even create, whole new worlds of adventure and good deeds,” Wright said in a news release announcing the series.
The first book in the series, “Finn Becomes a Knight,” was released on Amazon on March 30. Wright said he’ll dedicate 25 percent of proceeds from the new series to assist people facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Noting the difficulties families are facing as a result of the crisis, Wright has also made a .pdf copy of his book free for download here. You can also find a link to the document pinned to the top of his Twitter feed at @joewrightwrites.
Wright promised more titles in the series to follow shortly, including “Martin Goes to Space,” “David Hits a Homerun” and “TJ Meets a Ghost.”