The principal of Rio Rico High School has resigned rather than accept a new contract for the 2023-24 academic year.
Principal Hector Estrada’s resignation comes after the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District voted 3-1-1 on April 18 to offer him a contract for the upcoming academic year. The offer also included a pay raise.
Superintendent David Verdugo confirmed Estrada’s resignation last Thursday, and said it would be effective June 30, when the principal’s current contract expires.
Estrada did not respond to an email seeking comment, but Verdugo said he believed Estrada’s resignation was “related to his displeasure that it was a 3-1-1 vote.”
“I want to reiterate that he was offered a contract and had the full support of the district administration. However, he has chosen of his own volition to not return,” Verdugo told the NI in an email.
Despite the fact that Estrada’s contract had been approved in April, several RRHS students spoke up at the May 9 school board meeting to praise Estrada for supporting student empowerment, and complain that the board had failed to listen to student voices.
Not long after the meeting, Estrada submitted his resignation.
Estrada was hired as RRHS principal starting in the 2019-2020 school year. He had previously worked as an English teacher at Sahuarita High School, and assistant principal at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita.
Verdugo said formal acceptance of Estrada’s resignation would be put on the agenda for the next school board meeting, set for May 23.
“Those are all unresolved issues,” City Attorney Jose Luis Machado responded on April 21 when asked about Bermudez’s pay.
But the City Council has not listed Bermudez’s compensation on any upcoming agendas, and its second meeting of the month, initially scheduled for May 16, was canceled.
Reached Monday, Machado said the salary still hadn’t been confirmed.
“I will prepare an order regarding appointment, salary, conditions, etc., as soon as received,” he added.
In his role as police chief, Bermudez has been earning an annual salary of $115,427. However, city managers are typically the highest-earning employee in municipal government..
City appoints community development director
The Nogales City Council has appointed Hector Tapia, an engineer with decades of urban planning experience, to serve as the city’s next community development director. The vote for Tapia passed unanimously during the council’s regular session May 2.
Tapia’s start date was not publicly discussed, nor was his salary. The city did not respond to a public records request regarding Tapia’s start date and pay before press time on Monday.
Tapia worked as the city’s planning and zoning director (an identical position) more than a decade ago, ultimately leaving for Goodyear in 2013. He also took on major planning roles in the cities of Tempe, Mesa, Chandler and Somerton.
Councilman John Doyle, who’d previously asked for more time before the vote on Tapia’s appointment, noted that he’d since spoken with city employees who’d worked with Tapia in Nogales.
“I (heard) nothing but great compliments and high praises for him,” Doyle added.
The city’s community development director heads the planning and zoning board, oversees property inspections and participates in the review of rezoning applications.