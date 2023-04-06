The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 75 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Thursday – a rate of slightly more than 10 per day.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day has risen steadily in recent weeks, from just under two per day in early March, to around seven cases per day in late March, to 10-plus cases per day in April.
However, the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus have not shown a corresponding increase in Santa Cruz County, at least so far.
Data from the county health services department showed the number of deaths unchanged during the week that ended Thursday. It was the fourth-consecutive week without a new death added to the county’s tallies.
Meanwhile, the health department subtracted one hospitalization from its records during the week ending Thursday. That sometimes happens as state records are updated or corrected.
Data shows March weather colder than usual
Santa Cruz County experienced another colder-than-normal month in March, the third straight month of unusually cool temperatures to start the year.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Tucson, the average daily high temperature last month at the Nogales International Airport was 70.6 degrees. That was 2.8 degrees lower than the normal average daily high in March of 73.4.
Meanwhile, the average daily low at the airport was 38.6 in March 2023, which was 1.7 degrees lower than normal for the month.
The same trend was observed at the airport in January, when the daily high was nearly four degrees lower than the normal, and in February, when the average daily high was 3.6 degrees lower.
In terms of precipitation, the NWS measured 0.49 inches at the airport in March, which was slightly less than the normal amount of 0.63 inches.