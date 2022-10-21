Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate stood at an even 10 percent in September, according to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity. That was 0.6 percentage points lower than the county’s jobless rate in August.

The report showed 17,644 people employed in the county’s economy in September, a monthly increase of 259. Meanwhile, 1,958 county residents were officially on the unemployment rolls in September, down 113 from August.



