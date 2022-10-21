Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate stood at an even 10 percent in September, according to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity. That was 0.6 percentage points lower than the county’s jobless rate in August.
The report showed 17,644 people employed in the county’s economy in September, a monthly increase of 259. Meanwhile, 1,958 county residents were officially on the unemployment rolls in September, down 113 from August.
Despite the decrease in joblessness, Santa Cruz still had the second-highest unemployment rate among Arizona’s 15 counties. Only Yuma County, with a jobless rate of 17.1 percent, was worse.
Statewide, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent in September, rising from 3.5 percent in August. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in September 2022 from 3.7 percent in August.
ADOT installing broadband conduit along I-19
The Arizona Department of Transportation is installing 60 miles of orange fiber optic conduit along Interstate 19, from Tucson to Nogales.
It’s part of the Statewide Broadband Middle-Mile Strategic Plan, a project in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority that aims to expand broadband internet access along Interstates 19 and 17.
Doug Nick, assistant communications director for public information, said the project will provide much-needed internet connection in rural and tribal areas.
“It’s a huge issue that needs to be addressed and I think the pandemic showed just how vital internet connectivity has become,” he told the Green Valley News.
The project will add 200 miles of broadband conduit by early 2023. Along with 60 miles between Tucson and Nogales, ADOT will install 141 miles of fiber optic conduit along I-17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix.
Nick said the project is made possible by state legislative funding, and installation began earlier this year. Gov. Doug Ducey announced an investment of $100 million in November 2021 to expand high-speed broadband to unserved or underserved areas of the state.
Nick said ADOT is responsible for installing the conduit, and private internet providers will be able to hook into that conduit to provide access.
“There will be a trust fund to pay for maintenance of the conduits where the private industry will pay into that fund to maintain it,” he said. “So, it will be a low impact in the future as far as a taxpayer burden.”
He said there is a possibility for some brief lane closures and lower speed limits on I-19 during the installation, so drivers should be aware of road conditions and slow down in work zones.
County adds 21 COVID-19 cases in past week
The Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the local community during the week wending Wednesday. That was up slightly from 17 cases the previous week.
The local health department also added one new COVID-related death to its dashboard this week, though it wasn’t clear when the death occurred. The number of Santa Cruz County residents whose deaths have been officially linked or attributed to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is now at 240.
The reported number of COVID-related hospitalizations among local residents since the start of the pandemic is 776. That figure has been unchanged since September.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday included 5,438 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
That was more than double the 2,400 cases reported statewide during the previous week. However, the ADHS included a caveat with its update, saying in a social media post: “This week’s case number increase includes some reporting reconciliation from the prior week of an additional 1,611 cases.”