The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County fell 1.5 points in December as the local economy added 332 jobs, according to a monthly report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report, published last Thursday, listed the county’s jobless rate at 7 percent last month, the lowest it’s been since May.
The ADEO counted 18,826 people as officially employed in Santa Cruz County in December, up from 18,494 in November. Meanwhile, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell from 1,710 in November to 1,420 in December.
Despite the improvements, Santa Cruz had the third-worst unemployment rate among Arizona’s 15 counties in December, better than only Yuma (13.7 percent) and Apache (7.7 percent).
The statewide jobless rate in December was 4 percent, down slightly from 4.1 percent in November.
Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate typically fluctuates according to the seasonal flow of Mexican-grown produce through the local ports of entry. State data from 2022 shows the county’s jobless rate dipping as low as 5.9 percent in March, during the height of the produce import season, and rising as high as 10.6 percent in August, amid the slow summertime season.
Port Authority bemoans truck delays at military checkpoint in Sonora
The Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority has complained to Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo about the long wait times for U.S.-bound commercial trucks at a Mexican military inspection point 100 miles south of the border.
In a letter dated Jan. 5 and posted to the PA’s social media last Friday, local produce importer Jaime Chamberlain, the chair of the port authority, called the long waits “an untenable situation.”
“Delays at this inspection station are being reported that measure in multiple hours, and reports are confirming queues of trucks that exceed 10 kilometers,” Chamberlain wrote.
The letter argues that the military inspection station is obsolete now that the Mariposa Port of Entry has been modernized, and says the installation on Highway 15 is the only permanent military inspection facility on a north-south corridor connecting the United States and Mexico. Chamberlain’s letter suggests that the inspection point be moved closed to the border, perhaps adjacent to the Mexican Customs facility approximately eight miles south of the Mariposa port.
While the PA’s letter only addresses the inconvenience caused to commercial shipments, northbound passenger cars and buses are also required to stop at the checkpoint. It’s a relatively brief pause for passenger vehicles, similar to the one endured by drivers at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19, However, bus passengers are required to disembark and pass their luggage through a scanner, with delays sometimes extending an hour or more.
Old Navy says new Nogales store to open in February
Clothing retailer Old Navy says it will open its new store in Nogales on Feb. 4.
A company spokesperson informed the NI of the opening date in an email sent Monday. Last fall, Old Navy said it had hoped to open in January 2023.
The store location, which already bears the name “Old Navy” in large letters over its storefront, is next to the Marshalls store on Mariposa Road. Both store locations are in or on a property formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2016.