The Kino Border Initiative – a binational immigrants rights advocacy group based in Nogales, Sonora – is set to begin the search for a new executive director after Rev. Sean Carroll announced he will soon step down from his long-held position.
“I am grateful for the dedicated men and women who have served with me throughout the years,” Carroll said in a written announcement dated Sept. 15.
Carroll, who has served as executive director since the KBI was created in 2009, is scheduled to step down in March 2021 as he works on defining his next mission.
The KBI announcement credited Carroll for helping KBI grow from a modest soup kitchen to an 18,000-square-foot outreach center that now provides migrants with shelter, first-aid attention and legal support.
The news release did not provide a specific date when the search for Carroll’s replacement would begin.
I-19 offramp closures planned in Nogales
The southbound Interstate 19 off-ramp to State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) will be closed overnight Tuesday, Sept 22, and Wednesday, Sept. 23. The closures will begin at 8 p.m. each night and end by 6 a.m. the following morning.
In addition, the traffic signal at the intersection of SR 189 and the northbound I-19 on-ramp will be temporarily deactivated between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m on Tuesday and Wednesday for the relocation of two electrical boxes. Law enforcement officers will direct traffic through the intersection.
Work is occurring in conjunction with the SR 189 improvement project between the international border and Grand Avenue in Nogales.