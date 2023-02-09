After a string of residents expressed dissatisfaction over an attempt to rezone a parcel of land near Frank Reed Road, the Nogales City Council voted to table the motion altogether.

Speaking at a call to the public Wednesday evening, residents in the Mariposa Hills subdivision alleged that the rezoning effort had been secretive, and that the parcel’s landowner – Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas – had not done his due diligence in communicating with local residents about the zone change.



