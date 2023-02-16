Crash

Emergency responders attend to a driver who went off the interstate on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy Green Valley Fire District

A Rio Rico man was injured Wednesday morning when his Honda Civic slid off Interstate 19 between Canoa and Continental roads in Green Valley.

The man, only identified as being in his 40s, was northbound about 7 a.m. when he lost control in wet conditions, hitting several trees in the median, according to the Green Valley Fire District.



