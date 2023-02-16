A Rio Rico man was injured Wednesday morning when his Honda Civic slid off Interstate 19 between Canoa and Continental roads in Green Valley.
The man, only identified as being in his 40s, was northbound about 7 a.m. when he lost control in wet conditions, hitting several trees in the median, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was investigating.
City moves toward free CPR training, certification
The Nogales City Council voted to transfer $2,500 from its contingency funds to the fire department during a City Council meeting Feb. 8. The move marks another step in making free CPR training accessible for city residents, according to Mayor Jorge Maldonado.
Speaking during the public meeting, Maldonado said the city would work with Mariposa Community Health Clinic to roll out the project. First, Maldonado said, city employees will be able to access free training and certification.
“And then, we’re going to spread it out to the whole community,” he said.
During his inaugural address, Maldonado said he’d been inspired by the quick medical response to Buffalo Bills NFL player Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured in January during a game and later recovered.
County’s weekly COVID-19 case count at 17
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday.
The previous week’s number was 15.
The county also added two new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to its dashboard during the week ending Feb. 15. The number of deaths remained unchanged.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health reported 3,379 new weekly cases on Wednesday, up slightly from 3,099 cases the previous week.