The City of Nogales is set to hold a public meeting on an upcoming water system improvement project in the Royal Road area.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17 in the council chambers at Nogales City Hall, 777 North Grand Ave.
“The purpose of the meeting is to inform residents and/or property owners of the project schedule, goals and objectives. Your participation is very important,” the city said in a notice posted to its Facebook page.
“City of Nogales and engineer consultants designing the project will be present to inform the public of the project and answer any questions,” it said.
For more information, call Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas at (520) 285-5753.
County says Air Force has eyes on local skies
The Santa Cruz County government is advising residents that the U.S. Air Force wants to expand its fly zone to the Interstate 19 area – a plan that would affect Amado, Rio Rico and Tubac.
In a notice posted to social media on June 11, the county said the so-called Air Force Ruby-Fuzzy Optimization plan would permit supersonic flights until midnight.
“The Air Force is expected to reach out to the community regarding the project and the public is encouraged to participate,” the post said, adding: “No dates are available at this time; Santa Cruz County will notify the public of future forums.”
Poll workers sought for 2020 elections
Santa Cruz County is now taking applications for poll workers in the 2022 elections.
Election workers must be eligible voters in Santa Cruz County and be 18 years old as of Election Day. “High school students interested in being considered as a student clerk may also apply,” the county said in a posting.
Successful applicants cab earn up to $150 per election, depending upon assignments and training.