Raindrops cling to the leaves of a bush near W. View Point Drive.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

A winter storm dropped nearly an inch-and-a-half of precipitation on some parts of Santa Cruz County earlier this week.

The three-day storm that brought wet weather to the area from Sunday through early Tuesday left 1.46 inches at Calabasas Canyon and 1.42 inches at Peña Blanca Lake west of Nogales, according to gauges monitored by the Santa Cruz County Flood Control District.



