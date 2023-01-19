A winter storm dropped nearly an inch-and-a-half of precipitation on some parts of Santa Cruz County earlier this week.
The three-day storm that brought wet weather to the area from Sunday through early Tuesday left 1.46 inches at Calabasas Canyon and 1.42 inches at Peña Blanca Lake west of Nogales, according to gauges monitored by the Santa Cruz County Flood Control District.
Measurements from both Sonoita Creek at State Route 82 in Patagonia, and SR 82 at Casa Blanca Road between Patagonia and Sonoita, showed 0.83 inches Sunday-Tuesday. Reading in Nogales ranged from 0.87 inches near the Mariposa Port of Entry to 0.51 inches at the Nogales Wash on Hohokam Drive.
A gauge at Peck Canyon in northwest Rio Rico saw 0.79 inches, while a gauge at the Santa Cruz River near Tubac registered only 0.24 inches.
The three-day storm was the second significant wet weather event to hit Santa Cruz County already in 2023. A rainy New Year’s Day saw precipitation amounts ranging from 1.22 inches at at Peña Blanca Lake and Calabasas Canyon, and nearly an inch in Nogales.
At the Nogales International Airport, where the National Weather Service monitors meteorological conditions, a total of 1.16 inches of rain has been measured already in January. The average total for the month at the airport is 0.84 inches.
NOAA data shows county had above-average rain, less intense heat in 2022
The year 2022 was the 24th wettest and 43rd warmest in Santa Cruz County in the past 128 years.
That’s according to data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that was shared last Friday by the National Weather Service in Tucson.
According to the data, the average temperature in Santa Cruz County in 2022 was 60.5 degrees, one degree cooler than the mean for the years 1991-2020, and 1.1 degree cooler than the average local temperature in 2021.
In terms of precipitation, the NOAA said Santa Cruz County received 20.93 inches in 2022. That was 3.34 inches more than the county’s mean during the period of 1991-2020 and 1.57 inches more than was recorded in 2021.
The NOAA’s records for Arizona county’s stretch back to 1895, according to the National Weather Service.
But while Santa Cruz County’s 2022 weather wasn’t especially eye-popping, the global average temperature last year was 58.55 degrees – sixth hottest on record since 1880, The Associated Press reported. If the Arctic and Antarctic are factored in, the NOAA said it would be fifth warmest.
Local COVID-19 case rates lower than last month
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday, an average of 4.14 cases per day.
That was significantly better than the approximately 13.6 new cases confirmed per day during December 2022, when there was a spike in cases in Santa Cruz County and elsewhere.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health reported 2,751 new
COVID-19 infections in its weekly update posted Wednesday. The figure was well over 10,000 per week in late November through mid-December.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department also added one new death and three new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday.