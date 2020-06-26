Candidates for Santa Cruz County sheriff are set to meet on Saturday in Sonoita in a forum that will be broadcast live and archived on the web.
The Patagonia Regional Times, which is sponsoring the closed-to-the-public event at the Sonoita Fairgrounds, says it will broadcast the forum live on its Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. The event page can be found here.
In addition, the PRT says it plans to post video of the forum for later viewing on its website at patagoniaregionaltimes.org.
Six candidates are in the running to replace Sheriff Antonio Estrada, who has decided to step down after seven terms in office: Jose “Joe” Agosttini, Keith Barth, Rafael “Rafita” Corrales, David Hathaway, Andrew Ibarra and David Ruiz.
Lane closures on Mariposa Road planned for next week
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists of intermittent lane closures on State Route 189 (Mariposa Road), between Loma Mariposa Road and Congress Drive, from 8 p.m. on June 30 until 6 a.m. on July 1.
One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.
At the same time, intermittent closures are planned for three ramps connecting SR 189 and Interstate 19: both on-ramps from SR 189 to I-19 and the southbound I-19 off-ramp at SR 189.
The ramp from northbound I-19 to SR 189 will remain open during the work.
Patagonia park will be closed July 4
In addition to postponing its annual Independence Day celebration, the Town of Patagonia says it will close the town park on July 4 to picnics and large gatherings.
“We encourage you to stay home and celebrate as families,” the town said in an announcement issued June 19 in which it cited ongoing COVID-19 concerns for the decision.
Patagonia announced earlier in the month that it was postponing its July 4 celebration, which typically includes a parade and fireworks, and which draws large crowds of picnickers to the park.