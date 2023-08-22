Last week, the National Weather Service warned of possibilities for heavy rainstorms hitting cities and towns in southwestern Arizona over the weekend, as a result of Hurricane Hilary making its way to the Baja California peninsula.
Strong storms were expected to fall over western Pima County, the Tohono O’odham Nation and Santa Cruz County. As of Thursday, a flood watch was also in effect in those areas for Saturday and Sunday.
And while Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend, heavy rainstorms were still expected for southwestern Arizona. For instance, the NWS forecasted a half-inch to a full inch of rain for Santa Cruz County on Saturday and Sunday.
But precipitation levels at the Nogales International Airport were recorded at 0.02 inches on Saturday. As of Monday, that data was not yet available for Sunday.
And while heavy clouds hovered over Nogales during the weekend, rain gauges throughout the county also recorded little precipitation.
On Monday, a rain gauge near Patagonia Lake had recorded the highest amount of precipitation within the past day, with a total of .39 inches in the previous 24 hours and 2.05 inches in the past seven days.
Other gauges that had recorded precipitation within the past day were near Potrero Creek and Sonoita Creek, each with 0.20 inches
The NWS was still forecasting thunderstorms in Santa Cruz County through Wednesday.
Two locals appointed to Arizona-Mexico Commission
Jaime Chamberlain and Guillermo Valencia, both residents of Santa Cruz County, were appointed by Gov. Katie Hobbs to serve on the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors.
The list of new appointees was announced Thursday, several months after Hobbs decided to fire the entire board of directors for the Arizona-Mexico Commission, which works to strengthen business and trade with partners in Mexico.
“Mexico is a major economic and cultural partner,” Hobbs said in the announcement. “These appointees have the expertise needed to ensure we leverage that partnership to create jobs and grow the economy, promote cultural exchange and keep every community safe.”
Chamberlain, president of the produce wholesaler Chamberlain Distributing, and Valencia, president of the customs warehouse Valencia International, were two of 26 appointees announced last Thursday. Chamberlain had previously served on the AMC board during former Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration.
Each border county has at least two representatives, the news release stated. It noted that applications are accepted on a rolling basis those those interested in taking part in the AMC.
“With this diverse group of business and community leaders, I’m confident we can build a strong and collaborative cross-border relationship,” Hobbs said.