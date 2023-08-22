Last week, the National Weather Service warned of possibilities for heavy rainstorms hitting cities and towns in southwestern Arizona over the weekend, as a result of Hurricane Hilary making its way to the Baja California peninsula.

Strong storms were expected to fall over western Pima County, the Tohono O’odham Nation and Santa Cruz County. As of Thursday, a flood watch was also in effect in those areas for Saturday and Sunday.

Rainbow

A rainbow forms over Nogales, while rain continues to pour down Western Avenue on a recent August evening.
Chamberlain and Valencia


