New governing board members for Santa Cruz County’s school districts were officially sworn in Monday afternoon at the Historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales.

Among them were: Patty Muñozcano and Robert Rojas of the Nogales Unified School District; René Ramírez of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District; Robert Noon and Ronald Fish of the Santa Cruz Elementary School District (Little Red); Marilyn Miller of the Patagonia Elementary School District; and Harold Pitt of the Patagonia Unified School District.



