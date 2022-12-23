Harold Pitt, Marilyn Miller and René Ramírez are sworn into office as governing board members of Patagonia Union High School, Patagonia Elementary School, and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School district, respectively.
Patricia Barraza-Preciado notarizes documents to finalize the swearing-in of governing board members for school districts across the county. Patty Muñozcano, center, was elected in November to serve as a governing board member for the Nogales Unified School District; Harold Pitt, right, will serve on the board for Patagonia Union High School.
Ronald Fish, right, shakes hands with County Superintendent of Schools Alfredo Velasquez at a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 19. Fish, an incumbent board member with the Santa Cruz Elementary School District (Little Red School), is set for another term on the board.
Harold Pitt, Marilyn Miller and René Ramírez are sworn into office as governing board members of Patagonia Union High School, Patagonia Elementary School, and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School district, respectively.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Patricia Barraza-Preciado notarizes documents to finalize the swearing-in of governing board members for school districts across the county. Patty Muñozcano, center, was elected in November to serve as a governing board member for the Nogales Unified School District; Harold Pitt, right, will serve on the board for Patagonia Union High School.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Ronald Fish, right, shakes hands with County Superintendent of Schools Alfredo Velasquez at a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 19. Fish, an incumbent board member with the Santa Cruz Elementary School District (Little Red School), is set for another term on the board.
New governing board members for Santa Cruz County’s school districts were officially sworn in Monday afternoon at the Historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales.
Among them were: Patty Muñozcano and Robert Rojas of the Nogales Unified School District; René Ramírez of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District; Robert Noon and Ronald Fish of the Santa Cruz Elementary School District (Little Red); Marilyn Miller of the Patagonia Elementary School District; and Harold Pitt of the Patagonia Unified School District.
Nancy Webster and Harold Dotson of the Sonoita Elementary School District were set to be sworn in at a later date, according to the School Superintendent’s Office; Lourdes Vasquez and Susan Faubion from SCVUSD were sworn in earlier in December.
In Arizona, school boards focus on budgetary decisions, evaluations of superintendents, and approving certain curricula, according to the state’s school boards association.
County adds 75 COVID-19 cases in past week
According to data from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department, there were 75 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 21. That was down from 83 new cases during the previous week, and 131 cases the week before that.
The local health department also added one hospitalization related to COVID-19 during the week ending Dec. 21, but no new deaths.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday showed 8,281 new cases confirmed over the previous seven days. That was down from 11,550 new cases during the previous week, and 15,983 cases the week before that.