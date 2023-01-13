An ongoing project to rehabilitate a cross-border sewer line is set to move to the Morley Avenue area in Nogales starting Monday, the Nogales Police Department said in a social media post Thursday.
This phase of the project is scheduled to run from Jan. 16 through June 15, NPD said. The post included a notice of construction from project contractor SAK that said the sewer line work, which will cover the area of Morley Avenue from the border to the Public Works Department on Hohokam Drive, could include traffic control, excavations, above-ground bypass lines and systems and manhole rehabilitation, among other activities.
“At no time will your sewer or water service be impacted,” the notice says.
The overall five-phase project involves repairing the so-called International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) by inserting a resin-coated felt liner into the pipeline and curing it in place with hot water. SAK has already completed Phase 1, which involved fixing the 1.6-mile segment of the IOI nearest the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico. Work on Phase 3 – a 2.1-mile stretch of pipeline through the northern half of Nogales – has been ongoing since late last year.
Now comes Phase 2 – the first 2.1 miles of the IOI starting at the U.S.-Mexico border.
SAK was also awarded the contract for the upcoming Phases 4 and 5, which cover a length of 3.4 miles of the pipeline in its middle segments from West Produce Way in Nogales to the intersection of Old Tucson and South River Road. Phases 4 and 5 also include rehabilitation of 36 manholes.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2024.
County hikes health-related fees, effective with new year
The Santa Cruz County government says it has increased the fees it charges to issue permits for food establishments, mobile food units and septic systems.
The new fees for permits issued by the County Health and Human Services Department are effective Jan. 1. They are part of a sliding fee scale adopted by the board of supervisors on Jan, 21, 2020, the county said Monday in a news release.
“The fee increase is necessary to maintain the high level of service the department provides and support its ongoing operations,” the news release said.
“These permit fees help support the department’s efforts to regulate and inspect facilities and events to ensure they meet all necessary health and safety standards,” the county said. “We encourage all permit holders in Santa Cruz County to review the new fee schedule.”