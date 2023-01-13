An ongoing project to rehabilitate a cross-border sewer line is set to move to the Morley Avenue area in Nogales starting Monday, the Nogales Police Department said in a social media post Thursday.

This phase of the project is scheduled to run from Jan. 16 through June 15, NPD said. The post included a notice of construction from project contractor SAK that said the sewer line work, which will cover the area of Morley Avenue from the border to the Public Works Department on Hohokam Drive, could include traffic control, excavations, above-ground bypass lines and systems and manhole rehabilitation, among other activities.



