A woman reportedly tried to flee from Border Patrol agents in this damaged vehicle.

A U.S. citizen and two undocumented migrants were arrested Sunday after a pursuit in Eastern Santa Cruz County.

In a social media post, the U.S. Border Patrol said the incident began when Sonoita-based agents observed a vehicle driving erratically near the border.



