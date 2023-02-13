A U.S. citizen and two undocumented migrants were arrested Sunday after a pursuit in Eastern Santa Cruz County.
In a social media post, the U.S. Border Patrol said the incident began when Sonoita-based agents observed a vehicle driving erratically near the border.
“When an agent started following the rented SUV, he observed a flat tire and significant damage,” the post said, adding: “Despite these facts, the female driver continued north towards Patagonia.”
The driver, a woman, eventually slowed down and fled the still-moving moving vehicle on foot.
One of the two passengers, both of whom were smuggled migrants, was able to stop the moving SUV, the Border Patrol said.
The woman was caught and all three people were arrested. “The smuggler faces criminal charges,” the Border Patrol said.
Woman hurt while trying to hop train
A 40-year-old woman was hospitalized for injuries sustained after trying to hop a freight train Saturday in Rio Rico.
According to a Sheriff’s Office dispatch report, a man who said he was a foreign national reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday that he and a woman had been trying to get on a train in the area of Avenida Acaponeta and Kipper Street when “the lady missed the train, fell and detached her finger.” The caller also said the woman had been dragged by the train, but was breathing and conscious.
Deputy Chief Gerardo Castillo told the NI that in fact, the woman had injured her toe – a misunderstanding possibly explained by the fact that the word for “toe” in Spanish – “dedo” – is the same word used for “finger.”
What’s more, Castillo said, the toe had been injured, but not amputated.
Still, he said, the woman did require medical attention and emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene. From there, she was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.
He said had no information on what happened after that, and did not know the woman’s country of origin. “I believe she was a migrant,” he said.