The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors have approved a contract with a development firm for renovations at the Sonoita Public Library – a step forward in a years-long effort to improve the community space.

Unanimously, the supervisors voted to award a $435,500 bid to Marsh Development, a Southern Arizona-based company. The project will involve the demolition and reconstruction of interior walls, drop ceiling installations, among other potential improvements, according to county documents.



Tags

Load comments