The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors have approved a contract with a development firm for renovations at the Sonoita Public Library – a step forward in a years-long effort to improve the community space.
Unanimously, the supervisors voted to award a $435,500 bid to Marsh Development, a Southern Arizona-based company. The project will involve the demolition and reconstruction of interior walls, drop ceiling installations, among other potential improvements, according to county documents.
The renovation will include a new community room for local residents.
“It was a dream that I believe commenced three or four years ago, when the county did an audit of your real estate and you found vacancies in some buildings and overcrowded and others,” Brian Vandervoet of the Nogales/Santa Cruz County Library Board told the supervisors during the Aug. 21 vote.
“This is a wonderful thing,” he added.
Providing an update, Vandervoet noted that the work wasn’t over for Sonoita’s library improvements: Staff are still working to bring high-speed internet to the building.
“We cannot leave our foot off the pedal until that project is completed also,” Vandervoet said.
Study sessions to explore road repairs, infrastructure
Study sessions set for Tuesday at the Santa Cruz County Complex will explore a number of potential projects, including the Arizona’s Smart Fund application, which allows counties to compete for federal monies, according to County Manager Jesus Valdez.
County staff will consider applying for $3.2 million for the Ruby Road and Rio Rico Drive traffic interchanges, Valdez told the NI.
Other projects under consideration include a roundabout improvement for Camino Ramanote in Rio Rico, along with a permanent roundabout design for the roundabout near Peck Canyon and West Frontage roads near Rio Rico High School.
The county would apply for funding to support the design phase of the projects, Valdez said.
Other improvement projects set to be discussed Tuesday include lighting at the Tubac pickleball courts, an entrance enhancement for Tubac, and the tennis courts at Damon Park. The county, Valdez said, is seeking authorization to advertise for construction bids on the three projects.
A time has not yet been set for the study session, Valdez said.