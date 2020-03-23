Some grocery stores in Nogales have begun offering hours exclusively for people most at risk for the coronavirus.
The Safeway supermarket in Nogales posted a sign asking customers to reserve the period of 6-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens (65 and older), pregnant women, and people with a disability or compromised immune system.
Contacted Monday morning, a representative at Food City in Nogales said the supermarket had set aside 5-6 a.m. on Wednesdays for the same purpose. At Walmart, the special hours are 6-7 a.m. on Tuesdays, a customer service representative said on Monday.
Villa’s Market at Mesa Verde Drive said it was working on creating hours for seniors but hadn’t yet confirmed any as of Monday morning. At Garrett’s Supermarket in Rio Rico, Michael Garrett said, “We haven’t got there – yet.”
County asks candidates to file by mail
With the filing deadline approaching for candidates to run in the August primary, local elections officials are looking for alternatives to in-person filing.
The last day candidates can file their nomination petitions to run in county and city races is Monday, April 6, by 5 p.m.
On Monday, the Santa Cruz County Elections Office, which handles the filing process for county candidates, asked those candidates to call (520) 375-7636 to schedule an appointment and obtain information about filing by mail.
Not surprisingly, the county office cited concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as the reason for the change.
Candidates for Nogales city council who have questions or concerns about filing in person should contact City Clerk Leticia Robinson at (520) 287-6571 to see if the city will offer a file-by-mail option.
Mexican Consulate scales back in-person services
The Mexican Consulate in Nogales on Monday that it is making changes to its operations as part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The consulate said it will maintain its on-site services, but according to a 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekday schedule. It it typically open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
In a news release, the consulate said it had implemented a series of precautions in order to continue providing services while avoiding risks for staff, though it didn’t specify what they were.
The consulate’s “jornadas sabatinas” program, in which it offers services on occasional Saturdays, is suspended until further notice, as are its community activities, the news release said.
People who need to contact the consulate in regard to a coronavirus-related emergency can call its 24-hour emergency hotline at (520) 375-4037.
For more information, call (520) 287-3386 or see consulmex.sre.gob.mx/nogales.