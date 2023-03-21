The County Board of Supervisors is set to meet behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss contract negotiations with Jesus Valdez to become the next county manager.

The supervisors voted on March 7 to forgo a full-fledged search for a county manager and directly appoint Valdez, the current public works director, instead. The session, set to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the County Complex in Nogales, is part of the process to finalize that decision.



