The County Board of Supervisors is set to meet behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss contract negotiations with Jesus Valdez to become the next county manager.
The supervisors voted on March 7 to forgo a full-fledged search for a county manager and directly appoint Valdez, the current public works director, instead. The session, set to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the County Complex in Nogales, is part of the process to finalize that decision.
The supervisors cannot take binding action in executive session, however. So following their closed-door session with legal council, the board will reconvene in regular session to “approve contract or direct staff to make changes to contract,” according to the meeting agenda.
If a contract agreement is reached, Valdez would take over on July 15 – the date current County Manager Jennifer St. John is set to leave the job.
Governor, DHS chief headed for Nogales
Gov. Katie Hobbs says she will visit the local area on Tuesday to discuss how to manage large numbers of asylum-seeking migrants at the state’s border with Mexico.
Hobbs’ office did not publicly disclose the visit until Monday. Per that news release, the governor will travel to the area with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “to hear from border officials, humanitarian aid organizations, and tour the Mariposa Port of Entry.”
In advance of the trip, the Governor’s Office said, Hobbs has been holding listening sessions “to learn more about the challenges, needs of communities, and how her office can best offer support on the heels of an impending influx of asylum-seeking migrants if Title 42 is suspended on May 11.”
Title 42 is a World War II-era public health order that was revived under the Trump administration. It allows U.S. authorities to immediately expel many of the migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without proper documentation.
Hobbs, a Democrat, was elected last November and took office at the start of the new year. According to her office, Tuesday’s trip will be her third visit to the border in less than 100 days.