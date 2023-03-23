After emerging from a closed-door executive session on Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted to continue negotiations with Jesus Valdez to serve as the next county manager.
“We have presented a proposed contract and offer with the prospective county manager,” said District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker after the executive session.
Discussions are set to resume on Monday, March 27 at 9 a.m.
Valdez has worked with the county for about 15 years. In 2008, he signed on as the county’s deputy public works director before serving as the interim public works director.
In 2012, he was appointed to the public works director position. Valdez has since remained in the leadership role; in 2015, he also began serving as deputy county manager.
Jennifer St. John, who’s spent more than two decades working with the county, is set to retire from the county manager position in July.
County managers oversee department directors and day-to-day operations; they also work directly with the Board of Supervisors.
Weekly COVID case count is 33
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 33 new cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday, March 22.
The figure was 10 during the previous week and 19 the week before that.
The county health department added one new coronavirus-related hospitalization to its COVID-19 dashboard during the week ending Wednesday. It did not add any new deaths.
Grijalva staff to hold hours in Nogales
Staff from the Tucson District Office of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva will hold office hours in Nogales next month.
Local residents can schedule an appointment for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, to talk to the congressman’s staff about matters related to federal agencies and programs including Social Security and Medicare; the departments of Education, Labor and Veterans Affairs; U.S. Passport Services; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; the Internal Revenue Service and the Affordable Care Act.
The office hours will be held at Nogales City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave. Contact Josie Medina at (520) 622-6788 or josie.medina@mail.house.gov to make an appointment.