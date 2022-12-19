The mayor of Nogales, Sonora said an additional vehicle lane has opened for SENTRI card-carrying travelers on the Mexican side of the DeConcini Port of Entry. But U.S. officials say there has been no change in the number of SENTRI lanes at the port itself.

In an announcement via Facebook, Mayor Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora said the lane opened on Dec. 13 and would remain open for SENTRI travelers until Jan. 15. Gim said he’d worked with the Mexican rail company Ferromex and the Secretary of Communications and Transportation.



