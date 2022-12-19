The mayor of Nogales, Sonora said an additional vehicle lane has opened for SENTRI card-carrying travelers on the Mexican side of the DeConcini Port of Entry. But U.S. officials say there has been no change in the number of SENTRI lanes at the port itself.
In an announcement via Facebook, Mayor Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora said the lane opened on Dec. 13 and would remain open for SENTRI travelers until Jan. 15. Gim said he’d worked with the Mexican rail company Ferromex and the Secretary of Communications and Transportation.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, however, said the extra lane was likely created south of the DeConcini port.
“Most likely the government in Sonora is opening another lane to funnel into our lanes, but there is no change or extra SENTRI lane that we are aware of at either port,” a CBP spokesperson told the NI on Monday.
SENTRI, which stands for Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, is a CBP trusted-traveler program that promises its members expedited processing at land ports of entry. But that’s not always the case. CBP’s Border Wait Times app showed an hour-long wait to cross through the SENTRI lanes at DeConcini at 8 a.m. Monday – the same as at the regular lanes.
Gim’s announcement of the new lane in Sonora comes as thousands of “paisanos” travel from the United States into Mexico for the winter holidays. That traffic typically bottlenecks in January when travelers return from Mexico to states like California, Oregon and Washington.
All recorder interviews to be held in private
The County Board of Supervisors will interview all five candidates for county recorder behind closed doors on Tuesday after none of the candidates requested a public interview, County Manager Jennifer St. John said on Monday.
In an email, St. John said the candidates had been given a deadline of 4 p.m. Friday to request an open-session interview, in order to give the county enough time to update its Tuesday meeting agenda, if needed. However, she said, there had been no requests.
As a result, the board will meet in executive session Tuesday starting at 8:30 a..m. to conduct the interviews. The supervisors plan to appoint a new county recorder during a regular meeting set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The five candidates in the running for the job are Margaret Felix, Jovanna Mendoza, Ana “Anita” Moreno, Primitivo “Tivo” Romero and Veronica Schmidt. The county initially announced six candidates, but one, Jeanette Parrales, subsequently withdrew her application.
The new recorder will be appointed to fulfill the job from Jan. 1, 2023 until Dec. 31, 2024. The position because open after County Recorder Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz announced her retirement effective Dec. 31, with two years remaining in her current elected term.
NPD gets $12K traffic safety grant
The Nogales Police Department has received $12,000 in grant funds for the 2023 federal fiscal year from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
In a news release, NPD said the funds will be used for officer overtime during speed and DUI enforcement details during the corning year, as well as for child passenger safety seats.
“We want to thank the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the grant,” NPD said in the release.