Nogales parade

The city trolley debuted new body work and paint job during the 2018 Independence Day parade in Nogales.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

A 1980s-era trolley – currently sitting dormant outside the City Hall Annex building on North Grand Avenue – could be due for an upgrade.

During an April 20 council meeting, Rob White, an artist who’d repainted the historic vehicle several years ago, stepped up to the podium with intentions to add artwork to the trolley once again.



