A 1980s-era trolley – currently sitting dormant outside the City Hall Annex building on North Grand Avenue – could be due for an upgrade.
During an April 20 council meeting, Rob White, an artist who’d repainted the historic vehicle several years ago, stepped up to the podium with intentions to add artwork to the trolley once again.
“If you wanted to enhance it, add more to it, maybe the sports championships that the city has had, mayors’ names… I would be more than happy to work with the city at very reasonable prices to change the art,” White told the council.
The trolley had been revamped in 2018 under the leadership of Linda Rushton, who’d proposed using the vehicle to give city tours. Rushton’s idea had drawn criticism from some council members, and in particular, former Mayor Arturo Garino, during talks in 2019. The trolley has remained inactive since.
The council agreed to look into options for further upgrading the trolley and to explore costs, particularly as the city nears its annual budgetary decisions.
Councilwoman Liza Montiel proposed that the city involve residents – naming Rushton specifically – in the trolley revitalization process.
“That way we involve the community in something that they really want back on the road,” Montiel added.
County unemployment rate rose slightly in March
Santa Cruz County's unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point in March, despite a small increase in the number of people employed in the county, according to a state report released last Thursday.
The report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity showed 18,157 people employed in the local economy in March. That was up slightly from 18,119 in February.
However, the number of unofficially jobless people in the county also rose, from 1,177 in February to 1,229 in March.
The addition of 52 people to the county's unemployment roll offset the increase of 38 jobs, and caused the local jobless rate to rise from 6.1 percent in February to 6.3 percent in March.
That was the third-worst mark among Arizona's 15 counties, better than only Apache County at 6.8 percent and Yuma County at 9.1 percent.
At the state level, Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in March from 3.7 percent in February 2023. The U.S. unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.5 percent in March from 3.6 percent in February.
Babacomari Ranch RX Burn set to start Tuesday
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is set to begin a multi-day prescribed burn nine miles southeast of Sonoita in Santa Cruz County.
The Babacomari Ranch RX Burn starts Tuesday, April 25 and will continue through Thursday, April 27, the department said in an announcement. It noted that the schedule is weather dependent.
"Firing operations are planned daily starting in the late afternoon or evening hours," the department said, adding: "The later ignitions are due to a multitude of reasons, including predicted low relative humidities, more ideal and safer weather conditions, and better predictable winds."
The project is expected to be "highly visible" to the communities of Sonoita, Elgin, Huachuca City, and Sierra Vista. Burn managers expect smoke to settle into the lower elevations throughout the night.
This prescribed burn is a multi-year project that started in 2019 to reduce hazardous fuels around the ranch.