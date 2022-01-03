Wisdom’s Dos, the Tubac-based offshoot of the long-standing Wisdom’s restaurant in Tumacacori, has closed its doors.
“We have closed this location permanently,” read one of the signs posted on the door of the bistro’s former home at La Entrada Plaza in Tubac. Other signs thanked patrons “for an amazing eight years in Tubac” and pointed them to the original location three miles south on East Frontage Road.
A note posted on the Wisdom’s Dos website also pointed to the original location and said: “We are integrating our Dos menu over the next few weeks and our Dos staff is moving there, too.”
Owner Celeste Wisdom was traveling on Monday and unavailable to comment on the decision to close by the NI’s press time.
Celeste and Cliff Wisdom opened the new bistro on Nov. 1, 2013. Its menu featured favorites like tacos, burritos, birria, nachos and house salads, as well as a variety of craft beers on tap.
The eatery’s outdoor patio was especially popular on weekends, and regularly featured live music.
The original Wisdom’s restaurant in Tumacacori, which remains in business, was opened by Cliff’s grandparents opened in 1944.
Trail closed following cow-involved ‘incident’
A popular birding trail in Patagonia Lake State Park has been closed indefinitely due “an incident between a hiker and a cow,” according to signage at the park.
Signs in the area alert hikers and birders of the trail’s closure, warning of “unsafe conditions.” However, a ranger at the park declined to comment, stating that the investigation was ongoing and adding that a reopening date had not been set.
“The trail will remain closed until (the) issue is resolved,” the signage said.
The birding trail, a half-mile path at the northeast end of the lake, guides walkers along Sonoita Creek – home to a barrage of feathered creatures, from hawks and hummingbirds to warblers and whistling ducks, according to the Audubon Society.
Though the park is operated by state officials, some cattle are permitted to graze in the area. As the NI reported in 2017, ranchers can pay the state for a grazing permit, allowing cattle to wander the region and nibble on grass – helping to mitigate wildfire risk.
Whether the cow involved in the incident was permitted to enter the park remains unclear.
A request for permit records was submitted to the Arizona State Land Department, though officials did not respond before press time.