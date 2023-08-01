The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County jumped to its highest point so far this year, to a total of 7.3 percent during the month of June, according to the latest report by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
That was an increase of more than one percentage point compared to the previous month, which marked 5.9 percent of unemployment. In May, there a total of 17,897 people employed in the county; in June, that number dropped by more than 260 to 17,599.
Meanwhile, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits increased by more than 250, to a total of 1,376 in June.
Joblessness typically surges in the county in the summer, as the local produce import sector imposes seasonal layoffs.
Santa Cruz County was the county with the third-highest joblessness rate out of Arizona’s 15 counties. Yuma County had the highest rate at 14.3 percent in June, while Apache County marked the second-highest with 8.8 percent.
In Arizona, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly from 3.4 percent in May to 3.5 percent in June. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.7 percent in May to 3.6 percent in June.
First phase of new sidewalk complete
The NI received a few calls last week inquiring about a section of sidewalk recently completed on North Grand Avenue, from Meadow Hills Drive to the Old Tucson Road intersection.
The $90,000 project was paid for by the federal Highway Users Revenue Fund (HURF), according to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger. It was included in the city’s 2022 Fiscal Year budget and this year, another $90,000 has been allocated from HURF to extend the sidewalk to Mesa Verde Drive in the Valle Verde subdivision.
Ultimately, the plan is to construct and connect sections of sidewalks interspersed from Mesa Verde Drive to Mariposa Road, Kissinger said.
However, North Grand Avenue actually belongs to the State of Arizona, Kissinger said.
“The state doesn’t build sidewalks; it builds roads,” he said. So the city took it upon itself to provide that infrastructure for the community.
SCC records more inches of rain
The daily excessive heat warnings for Santa Cruz County shifted into severe thunderstorm warnings last week, bringing cooler temperatures to the area.
Santa Cruz County issued severe thunderstorm alerts Wednesday through Friday last week, warning of possible hail, high winds and significant damage – all of which came true on Wednesday.
On July 26, an afternoon hail storm poured through Nogales, knocking down a couple trees in the process. In the Valle Verde neighborhood at the north end of the city, a tree fell over the roof of a home and caused significant structural damage, according to the Nogales Fire Department.
As of Monday afternoon, a county-operated rain gauge near Ephraim Canyon Wash in Nogales recorded up to 3.39 inches of rain within the previous 30 days. The Rio Rico area recorded a similar amount of precipitation with a gauge near Peña Blanca Lake recording 3.43 inches in the previous month.
In Eastern Santa Cruz County, one rain gauge near the Sonoita Creek marked as much as 2.64 inches of precipitation within 30 days. And as of Monday, the Tubac area had received the lowest amount of rain within the past month, with a rain gauge near the Santa Cruz River marking .16 inches.
The National Weather Service continued to forecast chances of thunderstorms for Aug. 1, while excessive heat predictions were lowered from moderate to minor risk levels.