The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County jumped to its highest point so far this year, to a total of 7.3 percent during the month of June, according to the latest report by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.

That was an increase of more than one percentage point compared to the previous month, which marked 5.9 percent of unemployment. In May, there a total of 17,897 people employed in the county; in June, that number dropped by more than 260 to 17,599.

The City of Nogales completed a new portion of sidewalk on North Grand Avenue, from Meadow Hills Drive to Old Tucson Road.
A tree hangs over power lines on Perkins Street after Wednesday's hail storm.


