COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children from 6 months to 4 years old at two locations in Santa Cruz County starting Tuesday, June 28.
Vaccines will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Health Center at 1852 Mastick Way in Nogales. Appointments can be made by calling (520) 223-4337, the Santa Cruz County government announced on social media.
The shots will also be available for children in that age group on a walk-in basis at the county building at 275 Rio Rico Drive, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On June 17, the FDA authorizes the emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months.
National Forest rescinds Stage 2 fire restrictions
The Coronado National Forest rescinded its Stage 2 fire restrictions effective Monday, June 27.
The restrictions, which ban campfires and smoking in open areas, among other activities, were implemented on CNF lands starting May 25 in response to the then-heightened risk of wildfire.
Still, while the arrival of the monsoon may have reduced the risk of fire somewhat, the CNF reminded the public this week that fireworks, exploding targets and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited at National Forest areas year-round in Arizona, “regardless of weather conditions or holidays.” Violations are punishable as a misdemeanor criminal offense.