Patagonia Lake State Park closed access to its shower facilities after the park’s wastewater treatment ponds began overflowing.
“The issue was first reported on March 12, and the Arizona State Parks staff took immediate precaution of closing down shower facilities only to decrease the flow of water directed to the ponds,” said Michelle Thompson of Arizona State Parks and Trails.
The park has remained open during the coronavirus outbreak, notifying the public via its website that the shower facilities for campers were closed for maintenance.
In addition, the website notice stated, the park may experience day-use closures to “maintain social distancing and avoid over-crowding” in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Asked why the park remained open during a period of heightened concern for personal hygiene and public health while its wastewater treatment ponds were malfunctioning, Thompson said: “There are still sinks and soap for hand-washing, and campers in RVs have showers available.”
Thompson, in an email sent last Friday, added that the park had hired a contractor to determine the root cause of the issue, “and are actively working to implement a comprehensive solution.”
On Friday, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed it was looking into the issue, though it was unclear if the agency would conduct an inspection of the facilities.
ADOT: SR 189 overhaul still on track to start in April
The Arizona Department of Transportation says it does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to affect the start of a planned overhaul of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales.
“We’re expecting to see work begin in mid-April,” ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann said in an email to the NI on Monday.
The $134-million project will add a pair of flyover ramps connecting Mariposa Road to Interstate 19, as well as an overpass at Frank Reed Road, a roundabout at the intersection of Mariposa and Target Range Roads, and a new traffic light at the intersection with Loma Mariposa Road.
Herrmann added that the first stage of the construction project is likely to involve building a flyover ramp connecting northbound SR 189 to northbound I-19, with much of that work taking place on the south side of Mariposa Road.
The entire project is expected to last 18 months.
“We do not expect the COVID-19 pandemic to affect the timeline on SR 189,” Herrmann wrote, adding: “If that changes, we’ll absolutely let you and the community know.”