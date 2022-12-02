The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 94 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 30.
That was down from 112 cases the previous week, but still constituted the second-highest seven-day count since the end of August.
The health department also added four hospitalizations related to COVID-
19 during the week ending Nov. 30. The number of coronavirus-related deaths was unchanged.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday showed 12,987 new cases, down slightly from 13,410 during the previous week, but nearly double the weekly numbers reported at the start of the month.
Don Herrington, interim director at ADHS, noted in a blog post Tuesday that eight Arizona counties had high COVID-19 community levels in the latest report from the CDC, meaning that masks are recommended for public indoor settings.
Those counties included Apache, Cochise, Gila, Greenlee, La Paz, Pims, Navajo and Yuma.
County revising hazard mitigation plan
Local leaders are updating the county’s hazard mitigation plan, and community members are invited to offer input.
According to a news release from the county government, the county’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is being revised according to the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (DMA2K).
“The DMA2K requires all local, county, tribal and state governments to have a FEMA approved hazard mitigation plan in order to be eligible for federal hazard mitigation funds,” the news release said. “The plan will focus on the area’s most threatening hazards to citizens and property and will provide a strategy to reduce or eliminate the risk from those hazards.”