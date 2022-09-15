The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed among local residents continues to fall.
According to data posted by the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services, there were 25 new infections reported among the local population during the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 14.
That was the lowest number of new local cases reported during a week ending Wednesday since May 18, when the county’s weekly tally of new infections was also 25.
During the past four weeks, the seven-day new case count in Santa Cruz County has dropped from 137 to 94 to 47 to 25.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday included 6,119 new COVID-19 cases. That was up from 3,666 new cases the previous week, but fewer than the 8,661 cases confirmed the previous week.
Health authorities point out that official tallies undercount the true number of new COVID-19 cases, since some infections go undetected and others are confirmed only by home tests.
In Santa Cruz County, the health services department did not add any new COVID-related hospitalizations or deaths to its records during the week ending Sept. 14.
Roadwork planned on Interstate 19, SR 82
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for intermittent overnight exit ramp work on Interstate 19 in Nogales and Rio Rico.
The work is scheduled to run from Sunday, Sept. 18, through Tuesday, Sept. 20. Restrictions will be in place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Still, ramps will remain open as crews work on Exits 1, 8, 12, 17, 22 and 25, ADOT said.
In addition, the agency advised that lane restrictions are planned on State Route 82 between Adobe Canyon Road (Milepost 28) and Star View Drive (Milepost 33) near Sonoita on Monday, Sept. 19.
The restrictions are meant to allow for paving maintenance.
“Work will take place from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work area,” ADOT said.
In regard to all planned road work, the agency advised drivers to proceed through the work zones with caution, slowing down and watching for construction personnel and equipment.
‘Home Rule’ to appear on November ballot
The City of Nogales, like any Arizona city, must operate under state-mandated spending limitations – unless Nogales residents vote in favor of Proposition 414 come November.
The ballot measure, more commonly known as Home Rule, would allow the city government to spend revenue beyond state limitations. If residents vote against the home rule, Nogales must adhere to the state-imposed spending limits.
In 2018, city voters overwhelmingly approved the Home Rule measure, allowing the municipal government to operate with a $34 million spending limit. The state restrictions would have forced the city to cut that budget down to $19 million.
According to Finance Director Jean Moehlman, the city will hold community meetings at City Hall on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to answer questions and hear comments on the Home Rule proposition. Both meetings are set for 6 p.m.
City election results made official
The mayor and city council approved the August primary election results at a council meeting Tuesday meeting, formally setting the stage for a new mayoral administration, along with a council race in November.
Former councilman Jorge Maldonado is now the official mayor-elect after he received votes on 51.3 percent of city ballots. Maldonado beat out incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino by more than 300 votes, according to the final tally from the County Elections Office.
Now, six remaining candidates will compete for three open seats on the city council. Incumbent Councilman Hector Bojorquez, Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz and Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez are vying for another term on the council, along with former mayor John Doyle, Jose “Joe” Agosttini and Vicente Gonzalez.
Mike Melendez finished in seventh place during the August primary for city council, meaning he won’t move on to the general election.
All present council members voted in favor of canvassing the results on Tuesday. Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. attended virtually, but also voted in favor. Melendez-Lopez was not present.
The general election for both state and local races is set for Nov. 8. The deadline to register is Oct. 11. Residents can do so online at servicearizona.com or in person at the County Recorder’s Office in Nogales.