Roadwork

A traffic control vehicle heads up the hill at the southern terminus of Interstate 19 in Nogales on Thursday as crews worked to resurface the highway. ADOT has planned additional roadwork elsewhere in the county during the next several days (see news brief below).

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed among local residents continues to fall.

According to data posted by the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services, there were 25 new infections reported among the local population during the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 14.



