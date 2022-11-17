The number of new COVID-19 cases jumped sharply in Santa Cruz County and the rest of the state during the past week.
Data posted by the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services showed 75 new confirmed cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 16.
That was up from 42 new cases the previous week. It was also the highest weekly count of new cases here since the last week of August.
The local health department did not add any new COVID-related deaths to its dashboard during the week ending Wednesday. However, it did add four hospitalizations.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday included 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,360 during the previous week and 5,129 the week before that.
AZDHS said this week that in addition to a rise in COVID-19, the state is also experiencing an increase in cases of the flu and RSV, an airborne virus that causes respiratory infections.
Trial date pushed back in assessor bribery case
A federal judge has once again pushed back the trial date for a local businessman accused of conspiring to bribe the county assessor until February 2023.
Luis Manuel Flores of Nogales is now scheduled to go on trial at U.S. District Court in Tucson starting Feb. 22. The deadline for the case to be resolved via plea deal is Feb. 3.
Flores' lawyer had asked the judge to postpone Flores' Nov. 22 trial date "to allow counsel and Mr. Flores to review extensive discovery materials concerning a multi-year investigation." It was the third such request made by Flores' defense.
Flores was arrested on Jan. 27 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury on seven felony counts stemming from an alleged scheme in which he arranged and delivered bribes to former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes on behalf of a local property owner. In exchange, Fuentes lowered the assessed tax values of the person's commercial properties.
The property owner has not been charged, and is identified court documents only as "Person A." However, details of the alleged evidence in the case point to local businessman Dino Panousopoulos.
Fuentes, who stepped down as assessor in 2020, avoided being indicted when he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.
Flores and Fuentes are both out of custody as their cases progress.
Sheriff's Office gets $19.2K highway safety grant
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety this month awarded the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office $19,200 to enhance its traffic safety programs for the 2023 federal fiscal year.
In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said the funds would be used for overtime and other employee-related expenses for DUI enforcement ($10,000), occupant protection enforcement and training ($4,200) and enhanced speed and traffic enforcement ($5,000).