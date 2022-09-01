Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The weekly total of new COVID-19 infections confirmed among people in Santa Cruz County fell below 100 for the first time in nearly two months, though not by much.

Tallies from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed 94 new cases confirmed during the week ending Aug. 31. That was down from 137 cases counted the week before, and the first double-digit case total for a week ending Wednesday since July 6.



Tags

Load comments