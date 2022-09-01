The weekly total of new COVID-19 infections confirmed among people in Santa Cruz County fell below 100 for the first time in nearly two months, though not by much.
Tallies from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed 94 new cases confirmed during the week ending Aug. 31. That was down from 137 cases counted the week before, and the first double-digit case total for a week ending Wednesday since July 6.
Official tallies undercount the true number of new COVID-19 cases, since some infections go undetected and others are confirmed only by home tests.
Also during the week ending Aug. 31, the local health department added three new COVID-related hospitalizations to its records. The number of coronavirus-related deaths was unchanged.
More fire stations to distribute free Narcan
In March, both Nogales Fire Department stations began distributing free naloxone – a medication that can reverse a drug overdose. Now, fire stations in Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita-Elgin are joining the trend.
On Wednesday, public health advocates and experts gathered at Rio Rico Fire Station No. 2 to honor International Overdose Awareness Day, according to staff at Mariposa Community Health Center. Now, all official fire stations in the county are slated to provide the medication, free of charge.
Speaking to the NI in March, staff MCHC said individuals can remain anonymous when requesting naloxone, which is typically used as a nasal spray or injected via syringe.
In Nogales alone, both fatal and non-fatal overdoses have increased in the past three years.
In 2019, the NFD staff recorded 19 overdoses and one overdose death within the Nogales area. In 2020, NFD reported 44 overdoses and three overdose deaths. Last year, the numbers increased once again, with NFD reporting 63 overdoses and seven deaths.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has also reported an increase in recent years, with four overdoses in 2018, six in 2019, and 19 in 2020.
Weather: Average daily high was below 90 in August
The local weather was cooler last month than during a normal August, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The average daily high at the Nogales International Airport was 89.3 in August 2022, the data shows. That was more than three degrees lower than the normal daily high of 92.4.
Meanwhile, the average daily low at the airport was slightly higher than normal: 65.8 last month compared to a norm of 65.6 in August.
There were no record daily high or low temperatures recorded in August at the airport. The hottest days were Aug. 6, when the mercury hit 96, and Aug. 30, when it reached 95. The coolest day was Aug. 20, when the temperature never got above 80.
An especially active monsoon may have helped to mitigate the local temperatures last month. The NWS measured 5.81 inches of precipitation at the airport in August, well above the norm of 3.41 inches.
The previous two months of summer were near normal temperature-wise at the airport. In July, the average daily high was 94.7, compared to the typical 94.2. In June, the average daily high was 97.3, compared to a norm of 97.
Looking ahead, NWS records show that the high temperature at the Nogales International Airport in September typically drops from around 92-93 at the start of the month to 87-88 by the end. Average daily lows drop from 64 to 56 during the month of September.