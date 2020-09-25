Bruce Bracker

Age: 57

Place of residence: Tubac

Education: Orme High School in Mayer, Ariz.; completed a culinary apprenticeship that included work in Tucson, France, England and San Francisco.

Work experience: Eight years in culinary arts, 30 years managing family retail stores.

Community organizations/activities: Member of the EPA Local Government Advisory Committee, and the International Boundary and Water Commission’s Southeastern Arizona Advisory Council; representative for the Arizona Border Counties Coalition; president of the Downtown Merchants Association; past chairman/current member of the Greater Santa Cruz County Port Authority; president of the Theodore Gebler Trust/Associated Charities; founding member of the Nogales Community Development Corporation.

Learn more at: brucebracker.com or “Bruce Bracker for Supervisor” on Facebook.