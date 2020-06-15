A brush fire on the east side of Nogales burned approximately 20 acres and caused minor damage to a home on Sunday afternoon.
It took crews around two hours to control the fire that burned an area east of Beck Street and south of La Castellana Drive, according to the Nogales Fire Department.
NFD Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari said that a single-family home sustained damage to a window and curtains from flames burning outside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the house. There were no injuries from the fire.
The fire was human caused, Polcari said, but it wasn’t clear if it was accidentally ignited or intentionally set.
NFD was assisted in the firefighting effort by personnel from the Nogales Suburban and Rio Rico fire districts. Border Patrol agents helped evacuate the home.