Firefighters battled a brush fire that quickly spread through the Meadow Hills neighborhood late Thursday morning and through the afternoon, forcing evacuations from several homes and businesses in the area.
Nogales Fire Department Chief Jeff Sargent said the department received a call about a brush fire at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. By noon, authorities were ordering people to evacuate the area while the firemen tried to contain the blaze.
Sargent said an aerial survey showed the fire burned approximately 88 acres. He said no structures were burned and there weren’t any injuries, but some old semi trailers caught fire. Additionally, some power poles burned down and electricity was lost for several hours.
There was also some damage to Meadow Hills Park, with material underneath the playground equipment smoldering, though the park itself didn’t burn.
In some parts of the Meadow Hills neighborhood, the flames came just feet away from houses.
Speaking shortly after 5 p.m., Sargent said the fire was almost completely contained, and personnel were working to dig up a power line to restore electricity to affected areas.
Sargent said the Thursday fire was particularly severe for the local area.
“It was warm, there was a lot of fuel, and then we did have the wind,” he said. “If it would have been a little more calm, it probably wouldn’t have gotten this big.”
Unknown cause
The brush fire started in the area of Meadow Hills and Country Club drives. As firefighters tried to contain the fire, Sargent said, flames began burning near Meadow Hills Park, then spread down West Frontage Road.
He said the cause was unknown and might remain undetermined, since NFD had intentionally burned some areas in a bid to slow the fire’s progress.
“The exact area of origin might be a little hard to figure out,” he said.
Sargent said that NFD received assistance from Fry Fire District, Green Valley Fire Department, Rio Rico Fire District, Tubac Fire District, Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and the Patagonia Fire District, as well as a state forestry crew from Arizona and another wildland fire crew from Southern California.
At one point, the state forest fire crew flew a plane over the blaze, dumping fire retardant. In total, Sargent estimated that 60 personnel responded to the blaze.
Evacuations began shortly after 12:40 p.m. The Santa Cruz County alert system notified local residents that evacuations were ordered for homes and businesses on Meadow Hills Drive and Potrero Road, and asked adjoining areas to also prepare for possible evacuations.
About an hour after the alert, Sargent said that just under 30 homes and businesses had been evacuated. St. Ann’s Episcopal Church was opened as a shelter for evacuees, the county alerts notified.
Some of the evacuated people included employees of the Ruby J Farms produce warehouse, who stood outside of the building as firefighters tried to contain the flames from spreading further onto the business property.
Employee Sergio Valenzuela said his colleagues noticed the blaze when it first started and tried to fight off the flames with five fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived on scene.
Oscar Perez, another Ruby J employee, paced back and forth a few feet from the blaze, wetting the property with a small water hose to contribute his small part in fighting the fire.
At around 12:40 p.m., a large NFD fire engine drove onto the property to evacuate the employees and set up the equipment to continue fighting the fire from atop the hill.
Sargent said that fire crews would stay on scene throughout the night to monitor the situation.