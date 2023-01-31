Anna Howard lives several hours north of Nogales. But when she visits, she encounters waves of familiarity.

People in town know her relatives. Her grandparents’ house on Morley Avenue is still standing and in use – a cousin lives there. The mountainous, rocky terrain behind the city’s only post office served as a childhood playground for Howard and her cousins.

Feeding horses

Maribel Coronado snaps a photo as her son, Iram Coronado, feeds one of the B. Troop horses at Teyechea Park.
Donna

Donna Jackson-Houston, granddaughter of Buffalo Soldier Lucius Jackson, listens as singers from Challenger Elementary School perform. After discovering her grandfather had served in the 10th Calvary – a segregated unit of Black soldiers – Jackson-Houston founded the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association.
grecia buffalo soldiers

Local artist and Nogales High School student Grecia Solorio presents an award-winning piece commemorating the Buffalo Soldiers during Saturday's ceremony at City Hall.


Tags

Load comments