Anna Howard lives several hours north of Nogales. But when she visits, she encounters waves of familiarity.
People in town know her relatives. Her grandparents’ house on Morley Avenue is still standing and in use – a cousin lives there. The mountainous, rocky terrain behind the city’s only post office served as a childhood playground for Howard and her cousins.
“My parents are buried here. My nana is buried here,” Howard said. “So, it’s a once-a-year pilgrimage to come to Nogales, to visit.”
In her adulthood, Howard said, she discovered a critical piece of that family history. Her grandfather, Grown Clark, had been living in Georgia when he enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army’s 10th Cavalry – a segregated regiment of Black troops, known as Buffalo Soldiers.
That brought Clark to Nogales, where Buffalo Soldier units were stationed at the former Camp Little from 1910 to 1933.
“To think, to go from the home you knew, where you grew up, to another part of the country … to come to the Wild West,” Howard said, speaking to the NI Saturday.
For the second year in a row, dozens of people gathered in Nogales to commemorate the troops, who’d not only endured the adversities of Army life, but the hardships of racial discrimination. Speakers – including historians and descendants – detailed the stories of the troops who, in many cases, left everything they knew to pursue an uncertain future in the American West.
Hours after a ceremony unfolded at the Nogales City Cemetery, members of the B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry Regiment (Memorial) from Fort Huachuca demonstrated historic military practices at Teyechea Park.
As Maribel Coronado’s son Iram fed a handful of baby carrots to one of the horses, she noted that it was refreshing to see more cultural events for the public.
“It was beautiful. The entire event,” she said. “There’s almost nothing in Nogales, Ariz.”
“There’s almost nothing,” her son added.
“How can we have more events here?” echoed Yemille Romero, smiling at the horses.
And as their descendants continue to uncover the story of the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers, an effort is also unfolding to teach that history in the country’s public schools.
“And it started here, in Nogales,” said Donna Jackson-Houston, the founder of the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association.
Uncovering history
When she was growing up in Los Angeles, Jackson-Houston said, she never learned about the Buffalo Soldiers in school. And for decades, she didn’t realize her own grandfather, Lucius Jackson, had served in the 25th Infantry as a Buffalo Soldier.
Still, her childhood was peppered with visits to her grandparents’ home in Nogales. The house, perched on East Street yards away from the U.S.-Mexico border, was a place of fascination for Jackson-Houston.
“Day-to-day, you’re in their yard. You’re literally talking to the neighbors in Mexico,” she recalled. “You’re hearing their day-to-day, but they’re in another country.”
It wasn’t until 2020 that Jackson-Houston, along with her cousin Ricky Jackson, discovered what brought Lucius Jackson to Nogales in the first place.
“That is when it became my mission to begin the legacy association,” Jackson-Houston said. “Because it really hit home when I, and my family, did not know that my grandfather was a Buffalo Soldier.”
Many factors, Jackson-Houston pointed out, could have contributed to keeping that history secret.
“Many of the Buffalo Soldiers, many of the military, don’t always speak about their experience,” she pointed out, due to the traumatic effects of military life. “Especially because it was segregated.”
Since the discovery, Jackson-Houston noted, she’s been working with the NAACP to further integrate Buffalo Soldier history into public school curricula. In October, the NAACP’s California-Hawaii chapter – Jackson-Houston’s chapter – passed a resolution that signaled the start of that campaign.
It’s a process, Jackson-Houston explained.
“You work with legislators after the resolution,” she added, to further advocate for educational policy.
Now, she added, the NAACP is working to pass a similar resolution in its July national convention.
Hand-me-downs
Unlike other soldiers during their time, the Nogales-based Buffalo Soldiers from the 25th Infantry and 10th Cavalry – nearly all-Black regiments – did not travel to Europe during World War I. Instead, they remained along the U.S.-Mexico border.
It was a position that would play an irreversible role in American history.
During the years of World War I, tension thickened between the two countries as German forces attempted to win over Mexico as a potential ally. In 1918, the U.S.-Mexico relationship reached a violent turning point: Bullets sailed, both ways, across the border as U.S. troops and Mexican civilians exchanged gunfire.
The Battle of Ambos Nogales, some historians argue, led to the first permanent fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Buffalo Soldier regiments were stationed throughout the American West, subjected to discriminatory conditions. According to the Smithsonian Institute, many white Americans did not want to live near Black, armed troops – something that contributed to the U.S. government’s practice of sending them to the western frontier.
“They had the hand-me-downs for uniforms,” said Carlos Bazan, a veteran who’s spent decades digging into the story of the Buffalo Soldiers stationed in nearby Naco.
“It was all second stuff. The white man, the white soldiers, got the good stuff,” he said, speaking outside Nogales City Hall Saturday. “The Buffalo Soldiers got the broken down horses.”
And for at least one Nogales Buffalo Soldier, joining the military meant gaining U.S. citizenship. Pedro Mendoza, who’d moved to Nogales from Nayarit, Mexico, served in the military before eventually settling in the community, marrying, and raising 12 children, according to his grandson, Lee Ray Brown.
If his grandfather hadn’t made that choice, Brown said, “I wouldn’t be here. But I’m proud of what my grandfather did.”